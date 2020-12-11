The Navy Role in Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2)

This is the fourth in our series on JADC2. The focus of this post is the Navy.

The Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) will ensure that DoD’s sensors will connect to DoD’s shooter, across multiple domains. JADC2 will impact almost every program DoD has.

All of DoD will embrace JADC2 – resistance is futile. The Air Force is the main architect, and the Army is gratefully climbing onboard, seeing an advantage to jumping in early and adopting lessons learned for Army advantages. Meanwhile, the Navy has been doing “JADC2-Like” operations for decades. Navy will make sure all their existing and future programs can operate in the JADC2 Environment; however, Navy is already confident that their existing “function oriented C2” can work in all-domains. They have been doing it for years, constantly testing the envelope of various sensor-to-shooter scenarios. Navy’s uniquely distributed force has always required this type of C2 environment.

