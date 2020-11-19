ArchiveOODA Original

Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2): Perhaps the most important program in DoD today

19 Nov 2020 Chris Ward

The Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) is catching a lot of attention these days.  This is the first in a series of posts reviewing the who-what-where-when of JADC2.  If you work with DoD, this is a MUST KNOW project that will have profound impacts on Research, Development and Acquisition across DoD for the next decade.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member?  Sign in to your account.

Tags:
Chris Ward

Chris Ward

Chris Ward (Commander, U.S. Navy (Retired)) has over 30 years of experience helping the Department of Defense (DoD) solve difficult technology requirements. She has a proven track record of building, maintaining, securing and certifying technology solutions for use within DoD. She works with Industry to identify key opportunities and provides strategic guidance and support. She is a strategic analyst and cybersecurity professional who has deep expertise in improving enterprise cybersecurity.

OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2