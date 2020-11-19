Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2): Perhaps the most important program in DoD today

The Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) is catching a lot of attention these days. This is the first in a series of posts reviewing the who-what-where-when of JADC2. If you work with DoD, this is a MUST KNOW project that will have profound impacts on Research, Development and Acquisition across DoD for the next decade.

