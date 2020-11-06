OODA Member Benefit: Michael Sexton’s book on Cyber War and Cyber Peace in the Middle East

Michael Sexton is the Cyber Program Director at the Middle East Institute. His latest book Cyber War & Cyber Peace in the Middle East: Digital Conflict in the Cradle of Civilization, is an anthology of essays examining flashpoints and developments in conflict in the cyber domain in the Middle East in the past 10 years. Following the broad scope of the Middle East Institute’s Cyber Program, the book examines not only traditionally defined cyber warfare, but also information operations, authoritarian control of cyberspace, and surveillance issues. This is a solid chronicle the history of this new domain in the unique geopolitical setting of the Middle East. Readers will be informed on history and better able to dialog on policy proposals that can make for a more peaceful and equitable cyberspace.

