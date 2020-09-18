OODAcast: Gary Harrington on Leadership Lessons from Delta Force to the CIA

Gary Harrington had a distinguished career of national service that included over three decades in top tier special operations groups including Delta Force and then transitioning into the CIA. Gary was one of the first to deploy into Afghanistan after 9/11 and was at the tip of the spear in many locations including as a solo operator in high risk venues like Yemen. Today Gary advises private clients on approaches to maintaining security and safety in a volatile and unpredictable world.

In this OODAcast, we dive into Gary’s career trajectory, and lessons learned from special operations that can be applied to any business operation or to build high-value teams. Gary shares some interesting stories as well, demonstrating where timely decisions and a tight OODA Loop saved his life and how he learned to trust his gut, operate with humility and integrity, how to work with specialized teams, and how to adapt in those instances where he found himself operating alone.

Podcast Version:

Gary Harrington’s OODA Network Interview

