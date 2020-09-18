ArchiveOODA Original

OODAcast: Gary Harrington on Leadership Lessons from Delta Force to the CIA

18 Sep 2020 Matt Devost

Gary Harrington had a distinguished career of national service that included over three decades in top tier special operations groups including Delta Force and then transitioning into the CIA. Gary was one of the first to deploy into Afghanistan after 9/11 and was at the tip of the spear in many locations including as a solo operator in high risk venues like Yemen. Today Gary advises private clients on approaches to maintaining security and safety in a volatile and unpredictable world.

In this OODAcast, we dive into Gary’s career trajectory, and lessons learned from special operations that can be applied to any business operation or to build high-value teams. Gary shares some interesting stories as well, demonstrating where timely decisions and a tight OODA Loop saved his life and how he learned to trust his gut, operate with humility and integrity, how to work with specialized teams, and how to adapt in those instances where he found himself operating alone.

Podcast Version:

Additional Sources:

Gary Harrington’s OODA Network Interview

Gary’s Website

What Gary is currently reading

Matt Devost

Matt Devost

Matthew G. Devost is the CEO & Co-Founder of OODA LLC. Matt is a technologist, entrepreneur, and international security expert specializing in counterterrorism, critical infrastructure protection, intelligence, risk management and cyber-security issues. Matt co-founded the cyber security consultancy FusionX from 2010-2017. Matt was President & CEO of the Terrorism Research Center/Total Intel from 1996-2009. For a full bio, please see www.devost.net

