ArchiveOODA Original

OODA Video: When Artificial Intelligence Goes Wrong

02 Jun 2020 Bob Gourley

For many organizations, the pacing factor in the deployment of Artificial Intelligence solutions is not the functionality of the AI, but problems in mitigating the issues caused when AI goes wrong.

When fielded incorrectly, AI can do more harm to your business than good. Rogue AI can damage brands, invoke bad decisions and cause your organization to unintentionally fall out of compliance with regulations or potentially even break the law. It is important to remember that whenever we enter into a period or advanced innovation, adversaries also seek to exploit those innovations. In the case of AI, adversaries are already using this technology for nefarious ends.

In this video for OODA members we provide a succinct introduction to key issues of AI in a way that will help you optimize your AI efforts.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member?  Sign in to your account.

This OODA Member video series includes:

  • A Practitioner’s View of the Cyber Threat: Insights you can use to steer appropriate action
  • When AI Goes Wrong: A presentation that will help you understand how to make the most of your AI by ensuring you know of the dark side
  • An AI Security Framework: OODA’s recommended approach to ensuring your AI delivers as promised and is secure.
  • The Technologies of AI and Security: A video overview of the tech firms providing real capability to help address AI and Security issues.
  • The Intelligence Workstation of the Future: Insights into ways modern technology can be optimized in support of analysts
  • The Future of Enterprise IT: We track the megatrends and build actionable insights you can use
  • Your Data Strategy in a Hybrid Cloud Environment: Most hybrid cloud use today is because of the need for data analytics. Here is how to optimize that.

Tags:
Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OODA LLC, the technology research and advisory firm with a focus on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity which publishes OODALoop.com and CTOvision.com. Bob is the author of the book The Cyber Threat. Bob has been an advisor to dozens of successful high tech startups and has conducted enterprise cybersecurity assessments for businesses in multiple sectors of the economy. He was a career Naval Intelligence Officer and is the former CTO of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

You Might Also Like

New OODA Network Benefit: Video Context on Demand

June 2, 2020

OODAcast with Congressman Will Hurd

May 27, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2