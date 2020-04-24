ArchiveOODA Original

The Future of Enterprise Big Data Analytics

24 Apr 2020 Bob Gourley

Analysis of enterprise data is a dynamic endeavor. As new tools and applications are found to handle business use cases, new data arises that in many cases produces new opportunities, but these may require new approaches to analysis and selection of new tools. This report seeks to provide some planning assumptions in this dynamic world in a way that can serve your decision-making today.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member?  Sign in to your account.

Tags:
Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley

You Might Also Like

Why DevOps Is An Attractive Target For Cybercrime Syndicates

February 5, 2020

New DoD/Rand report populates searchable, predictive database on sexual assault in the U.S. military

September 26, 2018
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2