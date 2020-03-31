OODAcast – A Conversation with David Bray of the Atlantic Council Geotech Center (Part One)
OODA CTO Bob Gourley was joined by Dr. David Bray of the Atlantic Council’s Geotech Center for a wide ranging discussion on risks and opportunities in the current business environment. Decision-makers and analysts seeking insights into the future of work, the future of data, the future of trust and health will find Dr. Bray’s experiences, insights and his own continuous learning from a strong network of global thought leaders to be both informative and actionable.
This first of two parts covers:
- The mission of the Atlantic Council’s Geotech Center and ways decision-makers can leverage its work
- Dr. Bray’s work with Vint Cerf and Mei Lin Fung of the People Centered Internet
- How world leaders are working with the Atlantic Council to have trusted conversations on the future and how technology impacts that
- The continual advancement of technology, and how the course of tech might shift because of the current pandemic and our collective response
- The continued importance of fighting misinformation, disinformation, and the malicious use of technologies.
- Ways companies and governments can continually scan the horizon to look for indications of changes in technology.
- The extensive lessons learned from past pandemics and how those apply to the Covid-19 case.
- Concepts that can speed the recovery of the economy as a whole and also help businesses survive, thrive and reboot to help the economy and bring people back to work.
- New business models for the new realities post-pandemic
The second segment of this discussion dives deeper into the current geopolitical situation and what this means both for corporations and governments.
