Meet OODA Network Members at Satellite 2024 in DC 18-21 March 2024

The Satellite 2024 Conference will take place from March 18 to March 21, 2024, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. This event is always a great place to check the pulse of the global satellite industry. It is a gathering of CEOs, CTOs, analysts, senior customers, policy-makers, investors and security professionals all focused on the space industry.

The event is expected to attract around 20,000 people, and will have about 350 exhibitors.