Webinar: What business and government leaders should know and do about escalating tensions between US and Mexico

On Friday 10 March at 5:30pm Eastern we are hosting a special OODA Salon featuring the highly regarded expert in international crime and law enforcement (and long term friend of OODA) John Sullivan. John and other special invited expert guests will discuss the geopolitical and business impacts of the kidnappings and killings of Americans in Matamoros Mexico.

This is a rapidly developing situation that is already showing signs of a crisis in need of stabalization and de-escalation. Politicians in both the US and Mexico are issuing warnings to each other regarding the crisis. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has warned the U.S. against intervening in domestic matters. Some U.S. lawmakers have called for a more aggressive approach to Mexican cartels with some calling for military attacks, something that could destabilize the situation even more and have severe negative unintended consequences. This is clearly a time for reason and informed judgement. But it is also a time for business leaders, including board members and the C-Suite, to be prepared for multiple scenarios. Mexico and the US are both each others largest trading partners and in this chaotic world need each other more than ever.

