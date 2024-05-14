West, Russia manage limited cooperation in Arctic despite chill in ties

In March, Arctic nations conducted a simulation of a large oil spill as part of a virtual training exercise just off of northern Norway. Russia also participated in the simulation, signifying cooperation between the West and Russia in the polar region.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, relations between the West and Russia have been frosty at best. However, limited cooperation between the two entities has been evidenced through the Arctic Council. The Arctic Council is comprised of all eight Arctic nations: Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the U.S., and Russia. The council collaborates on a myriad of issues including pollution and economic development. According to the chair of the Arctic Council’s Emergency Prevention, Preparedness and Response working group, Russia offered assistance in the drill. Russia communicated well with all states and simulated offering two vessels to aid in the drill. Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, concerns regarding Arctic security cooperation efforts stand to undermine progress on climate change and environmental preservation. However, the Arctic Council hopes to maintain “pragmatic cooperation” on issues relating to Arctic security to ensure progress in critical areas.

