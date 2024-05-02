Portuguese-flagged ship is hit far in Arabian Sea, raising concerns over Houthi rebel capabilities

A Portuguese-flagged container ship was attacked via drone in the Arabian Sea for which the Houthis claimed responsibility.

The Houthis attacked the MSC Orion last Friday, occurring around 600 kilometers (375 mi) off the coast of Yemen. The attack on this vessel is the first confirmed deep-sea assault conducted by the Houthis. The implications of this strike suggest that the Houthis possess long-distance strike capabilities. This means that the Houthis could strike into the Indian Ocean, which raises concerns regarding the war in Gaza. Following the attack, the crew of the ship discovered debris from a drone on board. According to the Joint Maritime Information Center, the ship sustained only minor damage. There were no crew injuries from the drone attack. According to the Center, “MSC Orion was likely targeted due to (its perceived Israeli affiliation”. This attack raises questions about the progressive development of Houthi capabilities in expanding their sphere of attack to include places far from Yemen’s shoreline.

