Vietnam urges respect of international law as China draws Gulf of Tonkin baseline

On Thursday, Vietnam’s foreign ministry stated that both international law and the rights of other countries must be respected. This comment comes in response to a question regarding China’s demarcation of a baseline in the Gulf of Tonkin.

Earlier this month, China’s government delineated the baseline located in the Gulf of Tonkin. China stated its actions were in accordance with international law as it used straight lines far from the coast. This move is especially sensitive as tensions continue to rise over the South China Sea. These baselines are used to determine limits to both territorial waters and exclusive economic zones (EEZs). A spokesperson for Vietnam’s foreign ministry states that Vietnam expects countries to abide by the UNCLOS 1982 to determine the baseline for measuring international waters. The UNCLOS 1982 refers to the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea. So far, China and Vietnam have maintained friendly relations in the Gulf of Tonkin amidst conflicting territorial claims in the broader South China Sea. Both countries have agreed to conduct joint patrols in the area following a visit from President Xi Jinping to Hanoi in December. It is currently unclear how the demarcation change will impact boundaries in the Gulf of Tonkin.

