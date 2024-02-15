U.S. Centcom says its forces seized Iranian arms shipment bound for Houthis on Jan. 28

On Thursday, the U.S. Central Command announced that it seized an Iranian arms shipment headed for Yemen on January 28. The shipment contained 200 medium-range ballistic missile components, underwater and surface naval drone components, anti-tank missile launcher assemblies, and communication and network equipment. Centcom Commander Michael Erik Kurilla said Iran directly enables the Houthis’ mission to undermine the safety of international commerce. In a separate exchange on Thursday, Iran’s President told state media that Iran would reciprocate if Iranian ships are seized. The announcement came after the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it seized over 500,000 barrels of Iranian fuel, although it remains unclear if U.S. forces directly seized on Iranian vessel.

