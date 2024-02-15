Tides move oil spill away from Tobago to the Caribbean, neighbors on alert

On February 7, a barge carrying oil capsized on a reef of the coast of Tobago. The incident occurred when a tug and a barge, both headed to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, reportedly changed course to avoid collision with a nearby cruise ship port. It is unknown whether anyone died during the crash. The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) recently announced that parts of the oil spill were moving into the Caribbean Sea toward neighboring countries, and the leak has not been plugged. TEMA director Allan Stewarts stated that satellite imagery indicated parts of the oil spill were headed toward Venezuela’s northern coast, and deployed the Trinidad Air Guard to confirm. Venezuela’s foreign ministry announced it had initiated meetings with Trinidad to coordinate action regarding the spill.

