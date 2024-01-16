Yemen’s Houthis hit US-owned dry bulk ship, no injuries – US Centcom

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday that Houthi forces in Yemen successfully struck the U.S.-owned and operated Gibraltar Eagle dry bulk ship with an anti-ship ballistic missile. Eagle Bulk Shipping, the U.S.-based operator of the vessel, stated an “unidentified object” hit the ship while it was sailing 100 miles off the Gulf of Aden. The company stated all on board were uninjured, and the vessel only suffered limited damage to its cargo hold. A missile also struck another Marshall Islands-flagged and U.S.-owned bulk carrier near Yemen’s port of Aden on Monday. The Houthis have vowed to continue attacks against vessels in the Red Sea they deem to support Israel’s war effort, including U.S. military vessels. U.S. and British forces in the region have carried out dozens of air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen since last week.

Read More:

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uk-marine-monitoring-report-vessel-hit-by-missile-east-yemens-aden-2024-01-15/