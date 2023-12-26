Indian navy to deploy guided missile destroyer ships after strike off its coast

On Monday, the Indian navy announced it will deploy guided missile destroyers to the Arabian Sea. The statement comes after an unidentified group struck the Israel-affiliated MV Chem Pluto merchant vessel off the Indian coast over the weekend.

The Indian navy is investigating the attack, which likely involved explosive drones. The Pentagon claimed on Saturday that the drones that struck the MV Chem Pluto emanated from Iran. The Iranian foreign ministry called these claims “baseless.” The merchant ship docked in Mumbai on Monday.

The attack occurred as the US-led international task force was positioning in the Red Sea to defend merchant vessels in the waters around the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The Indian navy announced it will deploy three guided missile destroyers to deter similar attacks in the Arabian Sea.

