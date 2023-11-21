Seized Galaxy Leader ship in Yemen’s Hodeidah port area – owner

According to the vessel’s owner, Houthi Rebels are currently holding the Galaxy Leader and its crew in Yemen’s Hodeidah port. Galaxy Maritime Ltd, registered to the Isle of Man, stated that it also lost communications with the vessel.

Galaxy Leader was illegally boarded and captured by Houthi Rebels during a helicopter raid on Sunday. In a video of the raid released by Houthi leadership on Monday, armed men emerged from a Soviet-era MI-17 helicopter and quickly took control of the bridge.

On the same TV channel that first presented the raid video, Al Masirah, a Houthi spokesperson declared that the ship is linked to Israel. At the time of its capture, Galaxy Leader was under charter by Japan’s Nippon Yusen and sailed under a Bahamian flag. The 25 crew members hailed from Bulgaria, Ukraine, Mexico, Romania, and the Philippines. Galaxy Maritime stated the safety of the crew members is its top priority.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller called the Houthi operation a violation of international law and stated the U.S. will consult with U.N. partners to determine an appropriate response.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/seized-galaxy-leader-ship-yemens-hodeidah-port-area-owner-2023-11-20/