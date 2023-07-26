Drought-hit Panama Canal restricts daily crossings in water-saving move

The Panama Canal Authority announced on Tuesday that it will extend restrictions on maximum ship depths at 44 feet for neo-Panamax container ships. As drought conditions continue in Panama, transit through the Canal is limited to 32 ships per day.

During an average rainy season 35-36 ships cross the canal every day. Each ship uses 51 million gallons of water to transit the Canal’s three-stage lock system. Panama usually experiences heavy rains in July but the Canal has remained in extended drought conditions for six months. The canal authority anticipates El Nino conditions will return the Canal to normal operations later this year. Until weather conditions change, depth and transit limits will remain in place at one of the world’s busiest trade passages.

