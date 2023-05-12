China Completes Warship Deliveries to Pakistan as Military Alliance Grows

China agreed to supply Pakistan with four warships in 2018. On May 11, two of these frigates were sent to Pakistan as part of expanded military cooperation. According to Chinese media, the Type 054A frigates would be deployed to guard the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). If Chinese ships are barred from the Strait of Malacca, Pakistan’s access to the Arabian Sea is strategically advantageous.

Gwadar Port in Pakistan was chosen as the CPEC launch point for shipping consumer goods and petroleum products. China has also ramped up military cooperation with Pakistan to defend new land and sea trade routes. As China’s ties with India deteriorate, the CCP seeks a new strategic ally in South Asia. Pakistan received six J-10 fighter jets from China last year, and eight Hangor Class submarines are scheduled for delivery before 2028. A Chinese military commentator noted that ties between the two countries grow stronger as their geopolitical aims converge.

