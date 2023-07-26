Maritime Cyberattack Database Launched by Dutch University

The NHL Stenden University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands recently created the Maritime Cyber Attack Database (MCAD). The database tracks all cyberattacks and cybercriminal activity relevant to the maritime sector.

The project, led by Dr. Stephen McCombie, is continuously updated by students using open-source information. The database currently features 160 cyber maritime incidents dating back to 2001 and is publicly accessible at maritimecybersecurity.nl. The project’s creators noted that MCAD can be used to simulate cyber incidents, conduct pattern recognition analysis, and will hopefully raise awareness for maritime cybersecurity research. Ransomware and spoofing attacks are the most commonly featured occurrences, as well as insider incidents. Although cyberattacks on maritime infrastructure occur worldwide, MCAD shows that ports in Europe, East Asia, and the United States are more frequently affected.

Read More: