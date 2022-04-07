An Assessment We Believe As Well: Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine Will Accelerate Climate, Energy, and Deep Technologies

We just read a very well articulated assessment by investor and strategic thinker Ramez Naam of Prime Movers Lab and wanted to point you to his analysis, which starts:

By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin is accelerating the deployment of the very technologies that the world needs to wean itself off of fossil fuels and address the challenge of climate change. He’s also set off a chain reaction that will accelerate innovation and deployment of all sorts of deep science and deep technologies involved in clean energy, transportation, manufacturing, mining, and processing of critical materials, aviation, and space. This is the first in a multi-part series that will explore these implications. We at Prime Movers Lab are purpose-driven investors. We invest in companies using breakthroughs in science and engineering to address some of humanity’s greatest challenges, improve the lives of billions of people, and elevate humanity to a new level of material wealth, while improving the health of the planet.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has set off a chain reaction of innovations across these deep technologies. We classify our investment areas into six sectors, and in virtually all of them, Putin’s war has or will set off tremendous efforts to develop new technological solutions.

For more on this very well reasoned assessment see the full story here : Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine Will Accelerate Climate, Energy, and Deep Technologies — Part 1: Overview.

