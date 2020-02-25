Speakers Finalized For 19 March 2020 OODAcon: Director of Defense Intelligence Agency LTG Ashley and Iconic Vint Cerf

An OODAcon is not just a conference. It is a gathering of peers focused on helping each other find insights into the most pressing issues of the day. This year’s OODAcon, Future Proof, will produce insights into how organizations should position themselves to survive and thrive in this age of exponential disruption.

Future Proof Speakers Include:

LTG Robert Ashley, Director, Defense Intelligence Agency

Vint Cerf, Google

Chad Greene, Security Director, Facebook

Bryan Ware, Assistant Director, DHS CISA

JC Raby, Co-founder and Partner, Boston Meridian Partners

Matt Olson, Chief Privacy and Security Officer, Uber

Bobbie Stempfley, CMU CERT

Teresa Shea, former SIGINT Director, NSA

Sean Malone, Head of Cyber Defense of Amazon Prime Video

Lewis Shepherd, VMware

Jane Melia, QuintessenceLabs

David Bray, Atlantic Council

Neal Pollard, CISO of UBS

Akash Jain, CTO, Palantir

Jen Haverman, NSA

Dan Gerstein, Rand, and author of The Story of Technology

Attendees include decision-makers from across the high tech world in industry, government and academia seeking insights into the technologies driving us all forward so we can optimize actions today.

What Are We Tackling At Future Proof?

Join your peers as we examine a wide range of high impact topics relevant to your actions today. Future Proof will explore:

The Future of Cyber Conflict

Twenty years ago, cybersecurity experts warned of attacks against power grids and planes falling from the sky. They predicted a future that has not manifested itself yet. Will it? Or will the future of war be a conflict waged for the hearts and minds of social media users. What about the future of conflict in the contested domain of space – not only regarding assets in orbit, but space exploration and resource exploitation?

Reality Hacking

Within a decade, early technology adopters will be able to define their own reality by not only escaping to fully immersive virtual worlds, but rewriting the rules for how they interact with the real world through virtual augmentation. How are these technologies emerging over the coming decade and will they herald in the ultimate evolution of Putnam’s Bowling Alone or result in the creation of international communities with greater affinity for their virtual world than the country within which their physical body resides.

Open the Pod Bay Door – Resetting the Clock on Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is like a great basketball head-fake. We look towards AI, but pass the ball to machine learning. BUT, that reality is quickly changing. This panel taps AI and machine learning experts to level-set our current capabilities in the field and define the roadmap over the next five years.

Swimming with Black Swans – Innovation in an Age of Rapid Disruption

If Yogi Berra were to evaluate today’s pace of global change, he might simply define it as “the more things change, they more they change”. Are we living in an exponential loop of global change or have we achieved escape velocity into a “to be defined” global future? Experts share their thoughts on leading through unprecedented change and how we position ourselves to maintain organizational resiliency while simultaneously reaping the benefits of new technologies and global realities.

Video Killed the Video Star? – Trust in the Age of Deep Fakes

Innovation in video animation and manipulation are rapidly creating a situation in which the eyes can’t trust what the eyes can see. This session explores how quickly these technologies have been adopted and what it means for the future of video news, movies, and online content.

All Your Secrets are Belong to Us – Security in the Age of Quantum Computing

Several major corporations and governments are investing billions of dollars to create a quantum computing capability that will enable modeling of physical reality and improve how we design, create and field new technologies. Quantum computing will also be capable of easily cracking many cryptography solutions. What are the implications for a world without secrets or will advanced in quantum cryptography help us level-set against the threat?

Twenty Years of Cyber Threat Intelligence

Twenty years ago, the first cyber threat intelligence company was launched. What was once an obscure business idea based upon Presidential Decision Directive 63, has now developed into an essential component of cyber risk management. This panel of experts from the leading cyber threat companies will explore what the industry got right and wrong and how cyber threat intelligence will evolve over the next decade.

The Future Hasn’t Arrived – Identifying the Next Generation of Technology Requirements.

In an age when the cyber and analytics markets are driving hundreds of billions of dollars in investments and solutions is there still room for innovation? This panel brings together executives and investors to identify what gaps exist in their solution stacks and to define what technologies hold the most promise for the future.

Deception is the New Black

According to Gartner and IDG, deception technologies will provide great security ROI over the next decade. This session dives deep into how the technology has evolved from honeypots to today’s full suite of solutions and how these technologies can be implemented to decrease attacker advantage.

Digital Self Sovereignty in the Blockchain Era

You are big data. Every day the technology you own, use, and otherwise interact with (often unintentionally) collects rich data about every element of your daily life. This session provides a quick overview of how this data is collected, stored, and mined but then shifts direction to look at what technologies might empower users to better collect, access, and authorize the use of their own data through blockchain, digital autonomous corporations, and smart contracts.

The Future of Money

Ten years ago, resilient cryptocurrencies did not exist, yet today the infrastructure to create them is available to anyone. The blockchain is often described as having the potential to be more disruptive than the Internet itself and the rules of finance are being re-written every day. This session takes you through the good, bad, and the ugly of cryptocurrency and blockchain and highlights issues that will drive the next five years of blockchain.

