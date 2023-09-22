Why open source is the cradle of artificial intelligence

In a way, open source and artificial intelligence were born together. Back in 1971, if you’d mentioned AI to most people, they might have thought of Isaac Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics. However, AI was already a real subject that year at MIT, where Richard M. Stallman (RMS) joined MIT’s Artificial Intelligence Lab. Years later, as proprietary software sprang up, RMS developed the radical idea of Free Software. Decades later, this concept, transformed into open source, would become the birthplace of modern AI. It wasn’t a science-fiction writer but a computer scientist, Alan Turing, who started the modern AI movement. Turing’s 1950 paper Computing Machine and Intelligence originated the Turing Test. The test, in brief, states that if a machine can fool you into thinking that you’re talking with a human being, it’s intelligent. According to some people, today’s AIs can already do this. I don’t agree, but we’re clearly on our way. In 1960, computer scientist John McCarthy coined the term “artificial intelligence” and, along the way, created the Lisp language. McCarthy’s achievement, as computer scientist Paul Graham put it, “did for programming something like what Euclid did for geometry. He showed how, given a handful of simple operators and a notation for functions, you can build a whole programming language.” Lisp, in which data and code are mixed, became AI’s first language. It was also RMS’s first programming love.

