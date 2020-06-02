New OODA Network Benefit: Video Context on Demand

The latest OODA Network member benefit is a video on demand series that provides expert context from our analysts.

Current titles in our on demand video library include:

A Practitioner’s View of the Cyber Threat: Insights you can use to steer appropriate action

When AI Goes Wrong: A presentation that will help you understand how to make the most of your AI by ensuring you know of the dark side

An AI Security Framework: OODA's recommended approach to ensuring your AI delivers as promised and is secure.

The Technologies of AI and Security: A video overview of the tech firms providing real capability to help address AI and Security issues.

The Intelligence Workstation of the Future: Insights into ways modern technology can be optimized in support of analysts

The Future of Enterprise IT: We track the megatrends and build actionable insights you can use

Your Data Strategy in a Hybrid Cloud Environment: Most hybrid cloud use today is because of the need for data analytics. Here is how to optimize that.

We built each of these presentations with the busy decision-maker in mind. Each video provides succinct articulations of issues leading to recommended actions, all based on our research and expert assessments.

