China temporarily bans wildlife trade in wake of outbreak

The trade of wild animals has been banned as of Sunday within the city of Wuhan, China. The government stated that they will severely investigate and punish violators to the ban. The ban is a result of the outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus that has killed several Wuhan inhabitants since the first reported case just weeks ago.

No wildlife may be transported or sold in markets or online, according to statements released by Chinese authorities. The ban will continue indefinitely until the epidemic situation is resolved in order to prevent the spread of the virus and block sources of infection and transmission. Hotlines have been opened for citizens to report violations and people have been warned against eating wild animal meat. Since the first disclosed case, 56 people have died and 1,975 have been infected.

