China is trying to stop the spread of a deadly new virus at the worst possible time of year

A new coronavirus has hit China as hundreds of millions prepare to travel during the Lunar New Year period, which marks the largest annual human migration on Earth. Last year, almost 7 million Chinese tourists traveled abroad for the Lunar New Year. The holiday comes at a critical time for the Chinese health department as the coronavirus has infected more than 300 people already.

The virus has also spread to at least three other countries and has caused 9 deaths thus far. The virus has spread to Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States, fueling fears of a global epidemic. The majority of the cases have been reported in China, however, with the upcoming Lunar New Year travel predictions the future of the coronavirus is unpredictable.