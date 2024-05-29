Global Turbulence: Rethinking Business Strategies in an Era of Unrest

The world is a more dangerous, chaotic and complicated place than it has ever been. Your corporate strategy and defensive posture needs to reflect that.

I’ve professionally tracked geopolitical events for my entire adult life, starting as a Navy Intelligence Officer in 1982. Now at OODA I continue this professional watching of geopolitical events (most of which you see reflected in our reporting). Four decades of experience of operational intelligence analysis leads me to the same conclusion most any watcher of international events would have. Although the world has always been a dangerous place, especially for democratic nations, we are entering a period of increasing peril and extreme volatility.