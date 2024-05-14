The Social Engineering Tactics of Ransomware-as-a-Service Operator Black Basta

Last week: another high-impact ransomware attack in the healthcare sector, this time on Healthcare Giant Ascension. The attack has been attributed to a Russian non-state actor Black Basta – a “group…believed to have been started by former members of the infamous Conti ransomware collective, which dissolved in May 2022. Since then, Black Basta and its affiliates have hit over 500 organizations around the world, predominantly in North America, Europe, and Australia. Details here.

Who is Black Basta? “Unlike some ransomware groups, Black Basta does not outright define the ransom amount to be paid. Instead, they tell the victim to contact them via a specified .onion URL to negotiate it.” As reported by HelpNetSecurity: