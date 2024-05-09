OODA Loop on the Road: Field Research at Several Notable Spring 2024 Conferences

The OODA Loop Team has been on the road this week, as we were invited by a few “communities of practice” to attend their annual conferences. Some are industry sectors, while most cut across all industry sectors and point to the future of exponential technology convergences of many sorts. We endeavored to get out into the field and get some direct feedback loops in areas not necessarily our core competencies or subject matter expertise. Add the following communities to your filtering and tracking efforts – and be on the lookout for the fruits of our field research efforts in OODA Loop research posts in the weeks ahead.

Geoint: An annual gathering of intelligence professionals with a focus on geospatial intelligence. Chris Ward and many network members were there this week.