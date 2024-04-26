Here are experts from the Wilson Center and EU policymakers reacting to the recent approval of supplemental military aid from the U.S. to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan—all in the context of the future of the U.S. defense industrial base debate.

Background

Before the recent passage of military aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, The Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS), Defense-Industrial Initiatives Group, The German Marshall Fund, and the Wilson Center (amongst other credible outlets) offered wide-ranging perspectives on the impact on the domestic U.S. defense industrial base by continued aid to the world from the “Arsenal of Democracy.”

What Next? The Passage of U.S. Aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan

“The decision by Congress to send much needed support to Ukraine will be greeted with immense relief, foremost in Ukraine, followed closely by Europe. This is an important moment.” – Rt Hon Baroness Catherine Ashton LG GCMG, Distinguished Fellow

On Saturday, April 20, the US House of Representatives passed a $95 billion package providing support to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The majority of this package, some $60.84 billion, is to address the war in Ukraine. This package was first introduced back in October, but has been stalled in recent months. From here, the package moves to the Senate where it is expected to pass unhindered and it will then go to the president’s office for signature. In [this] compilation of expert quick takes, a diverse group of experts closely following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the security environment of Europe provide their analysis and reactions.

US approval of more than $60 billion in aid throws a lifeline to Ukraine’s beleaguered military, though it’s unlikely to turn the tide in the war on its own. Much will depend on how quickly US assistance can get to the front line after the House of Representatives approved the military and economic assistance on Saturday. For Europe, which already contributed €150 billion to Ukraine, next up is addressing demands for more air defenses and deciding on the use of frozen Russian assets. Europe is “close to a political agreement’’ on the use of a windfall tax on those assets, with the first collection seen by July 1, Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem told us yesterday. The bloc’s foreign ministers [discussed Ukraine at their meeting on April 22nd in Brussels].

Our research questions include the following:

Is the Global Defense Industrial Base experiencing disintermediation?

Is this disintermediation a Gray Rhino or a Black Swan narrative? Or does it have more traction than we are aware of amongst mission-critical stakeholders and incumbent organizations?

Gray Rhino or a Black Swan narrative? Or does it have more traction than we are aware of amongst mission-critical stakeholders and incumbent organizations? If so, is the disintermediation of the Defense Industrial Base merely a symptom of the larger themes we framed in the OODA Almanac 2023 – Jagged Transitions all meant to invoke the challenges inherent in the adoption of disruptive technologies while still entrenched in low-entropy old systems and in the face of systemic global community threats and the risks of personal displacement?

OODA Almanac 2023 – Jagged Transitions all meant to invoke the challenges inherent in the adoption of disruptive technologies while still entrenched in low-entropy old systems and in the face of systemic global community threats and the risks of personal displacement? Do the Department of Defense and the Prime Contractors need to make a conscious, formal effort to aggressively disintermediate themselves in a strategic effort to become Exponential Organizations (ExO) – with the architecture and capabilities to respond to the exponential disruption of emerging technologies?

in a strategic effort to become Exponential Organizations (ExO) – with the architecture and capabilities to respond to the exponential disruption of emerging technologies? If so (and please excuse the evocative phrase), what does the self-cannibalization of the Defense Industrial Base even look like? And are there signs that it is already happening and are clear concerted efforts already underway?

Broader research questions include:

Is the United States Government, in general, experiencing disintermediation across many departments and agencies?

Globally, is the nation-state on the brink of disintermediation?

The Congressional Research Service (CRS) is best in class research and analysis, judged against both public or private sector standards. In a recent report, the CRS broke down the vital questions U.S. policymakers need to be asking vis a vis the future of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base – questions which apply to all organizations strategic sensemaking as the U.S. Defense Industrial Base undergoes a transformation that overlaps with many vital industry sectors.

