After His Presidential Re-election Victory, Putin Escalates Drone, Cyber and Disinformation Offensives

With Vladamir Putin “landslide” victory in the Russian Presidential election in the rearview mirror (the victory extends Putin’s autocratic rule through 2030, which will be his 18th year as president), we provide some situational awareness RE: Putin’s ongoing, global cyber and disinformation offensives – and the drone swarm attacks that are proving the 21st Century organizing principle of his barbaric land war in Ukraine, the first in mainland Europe since WWII.

The 2024 Russian Presidential Election Amid ‘Repression And Intimidation,’ Putin Posts ‘Record’ Election Win

Fire, ink, Noon against Putin: How Russians resisted illegitimate elections The Drone Wars in Ukraine March 29th – Ukraine says Russian drone and missile attacks damage power facilities

March 25th – In Overnight Drone Strikes, Moscow Keeps Up Assault On Ukraine’s Energy Grid

March 22nd – Ukraine Hit By Widespread Blackouts After Massive Russian Assault

“We Were Outmanned’: Ukrainian Drone Operator Recounts Bloody Battle Of Avdiyivka The Ongoing Russian Cyber and Disinformation Offensives Writing with Invisible Ink: Russia’s Newest Disinformation Tactic

Two Russians sanctioned by the US for an alleged disinformation campaign

Russia’s election-manipulation efforts aim to undermine Ukraine aid, NSA says

Researchers spot updated version of malware that hit Viasat

Russian military intelligence may have deployed wiper against multiple Ukrainian ISPs

AcidRain | A Modem Wiper Rains Down on Europe What Next? Ukrainian Counteroffensives

Drone Wars are the Future of Geopolitical Conflict

Expect more aggressive Russian human targeting, social engineering, and cyber espionage efforts Additional OODA Loop Resources

The 2024 Russian Presidential Election

In our September 2021 analysis of the Russian Duma Election, a smart voting app, removed by U.S. tech giants, threatened Putin’s United Russia Party. In that election year, Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Nevalny was still alive and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), for the first time since 1993, was not be able to observe the election due to restrictions imposed by Russian authorities. This year, both the OSCE and Nevalny were unable to bear witness to the “voting” process. Following are some insights on the election from credible global sources:

Amid ‘Repression And Intimidation,’ Putin Posts ‘Record’ Election Win

Vladimir Putin has claimed a fifth presidential term with a landslide victory in a tightly controlled election that has been condemned by the West as neither free nor fair as the Russian leader seeks to prove overwhelming popular support for his full-scale invasion of Ukraine and increasingly repressive policies.

as the Russian leader seeks to prove overwhelming popular support for his full-scale invasion of Ukraine and increasingly repressive policies. With 99.75 percent of ballots counted, Putin won another six-year term with a post-Soviet record of 87.29 percent of the vote, the Central Elections Committee (TsIK) said on March 18, adding that turnout was also at a “record” level, with 77.44 percent of eligible voters casting ballots.

the Central Elections Committee (TsIK) said on March 18, adding that turnout was also at a “record” level, with 77.44 percent of eligible voters casting ballots. The 71-year-old Putin — who has ruled as either president or prime minister since 2000 — is now set to surpass Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s nearly 30-year reign to become the longest-serving Russian leader in more than two centuries.

“This election has been based on repression and intimidation,” the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told journalists in Brussels on March 18 as the bloc’s foreign ministers gathered to discuss the election, among other issues.

the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told journalists in Brussels on March 18 as the bloc’s foreign ministers gathered to discuss the election, among other issues. The March 15-17 vote is the first for Putin since he launched his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 which has killed tens of thousands of Russians and led to a clear break in relations with the West. In holding what has widely been viewed as faux elections, Putin wants to show that he has the nation’s full support, experts said.

In holding what has widely been viewed as faux elections, Putin wants to show that he has the nation’s full support, experts said. The vote was also held in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, where hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers are located. Moscow illegally annexed the regions since launching the invasion, though it remains unclear how much of the territory it controls.

Fire, ink, Noon against Putin: How Russians resisted illegitimate elections

In the run-up to the elections, the authorities introduced various measures that made voting non-transparent. In Moscow and the Moscow region, a bot called “Dobrynya” was used to collect personal data, as well as monitor e-voters and turnout at the polling stations.

Since 2021, ordinary voters, as well as human rights activists and journalists, cannot access CCTV footage from polling stations: it is available only to election officials and candidates. This, too, obstructed public oversight of the elections.

“Vote Helper”, a bot that forges ballots, has become the most popular way to resist digital repression. This bot is designed for public sector and enterprise workers who were forced to vote for Putin and submit a photo to their boss as proof that they voted. The bot photoshopped the ballot photo and checked the box with Putin’s name. This photo could be sent to the employer, enabling employees to vote however they liked.

Another app, “DobroStatBot,” collected photos of spoilt ballots or the ones cast in favor of other candidates and posted them anonymously. The “Vote Against” bot also collected such ballots, as well as registered refusals to vote electronically and boycotts of elections at the polling station.

In the 2024 elections, the authorities tried to remove independent observers and journalists from polling stations. International observers from the OSCE were not invited. The activities of the main independent election watchdog, the Golos movement, were banned as the authorities have been keeping its co-chairman Grigory Melkonyants in jail since August 2023.

But even under pressure, observers were able to work at polling stations. It was independent observers who were able to document possible ballot stuffing in the Krasnodar region. They also insisted on Putin’s portraits being removed from several polling stations.

In Voronezh region, two women at different polling stations poured dye into the ballot boxes, spoiling the ballots inside. By the evening, these cases had become widespread. In various Russian cities, people poured dye or ink into ballot boxes, set fire to voting machines and polling stations, set off firecrackers and sprayed pungent gas in polling stations. “7×7” has created a map, which shows how widespread these acts of vandalism were.

The election became an opportunity to express one’s protest, honor the memory of Alexei Navalny and other murdered politicians, and support political prisoners…[and submit] votes for the politician’s widow Yulia Navalny and murdered Boris Nemtsov, for Boris Nadezhdin and Ekaterina Duntsova…

The Drone Wars in Ukraine

“…the assault involved 150 drones and missiles…”

March 29th – Ukraine says Russian drone and missile attacks damage power facilities: Massive Russian missile and drone attacks hit thermal and hydropower plants in central and western Ukraine overnight, officials said on Friday, in the latest barrage targeting the country’s already damaged power infrastructure. Kaniv hydropower plant was among the targets along with the Dnister plant, which is located on the Dnister River, flowing through neighboring Moldova, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Last week, Russia also hit Ukraine’s largest dam, the DniproHES in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, eight times during a massive overnight attack. Regional officials said Russian forces had also attacked infrastructure overnight into Friday in the Kamianske district near the city of Dnipro. At least one person was wounded.

March 25th – In Overnight Drone Strikes, Moscow Keeps Up Assault On Ukraine’s Energy Grid: Fresh Russian drone strikes continued to target Ukraine’s energy and civilian infrastructure on March 25, causing blackouts in several regions and the capital, Kyiv. Air-raid signals sounded in the morning hours in Kyiv and several large explosions were reported. Officials reported that falling ballistic-missile debris had damaged a residential building and that at least 10 people were injured across the city. Air-raid warnings were also heard in nine other regions, including Kherson, Mykolayiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk. Russian drones overnight struck the southern city of Mykolayiv. The city’s mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, wrote on Telegram that 11 civilians were injured and several residential buildings damaged by “falling debris.”

March 22nd – Ukraine Hit By Widespread Blackouts After Massive Russian Assault: Many parts of Ukraine were experiencing blackouts after a massive wave of Russian strikes on March 22 targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, killing at least four people, hitting the country’s largest dam, and temporarily severing a power line at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the assault involved 150 drones and missiles and appealed again to Ukraine’s allies to speed up deliveries of critically needed ammunition and weapons systems.

‘We Were Outmanned’: Ukrainian Drone Operator Recounts Bloody Battle Of Avdiyivka: Ukrainian drone operator “Riko” recalls dropping explosives on Russian units even as control of Avdiyivka was being lost to them in February. His goal in the fight for the strategic city in the Donetsk region was to “hurt the enemy as much as possible.” This aerial specialist left a comfortable life in the Czech Republic to join Ukraine’s fight against the full-scale Russian invasion.

The Ongoing Russian Cyber and Disinformation Offensives

Writing with Invisible Ink: Russia’s Newest Disinformation Tactic

Dubbed ‘Invisible Ink,’ Alethea reports on Russia’s increased sophistication in disinformation campaigns, and the network itself signals a shift in Russia’s information operations objectives

In February and March 2024, Alethea identified 5,314 accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and 81 websites that we assess are seeking to divide Americans and amplify Russian propaganda—specifically counter-Ukraine messaging—ahead of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election. Based on both the content shared and the behaviors of these assets, we believe that this network is leveraged by Russia’s main military intelligence directorate, commonly known as the GRU. We assess that this activity is a continuation of a persistent Russian influence operation known as Doppelgänger, which was initially exposed in 2022. This network is using a new tactic, which Alethea dubs “Invisible Ink,” an amplification tactic. The network appears to be evading detection by researchers, security firms, and its targets by copying and pasting specific tweet URLs in lieu of retweeting or posting, requiring threat intelligence teams to know the exact tweet URL to ID amplification accounts.

Background: Doppelgänger is a persistent influence campaign first publicly exposed in 2022 and currently active primarily on X which promotes narratives intended to undermine support for Ukraine among the U.S. and its allies, which—based on Alethea’s findings—is likely leveraged by the GRU. It has previously been linked to Structura and Social Design Agency, two Russian entities. The campaign’s main feature is the amplification of clones of legitimate news websites on social media by automated accounts, often known as “bots.” Throughout the investigation, Alethea identified links shared by Doppelgänger assets to Observateur Continental and EuroBRICs, part of the broader InfoRos network which was sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury in 2021 due to its affiliation with the GRU. This network targets conservative voters in the United States, and, to a lesser degree, Germany and France.

Why it Matters: The accounts in this network pose as conservative voters and amplify opposition to military aid funding to Ukraine. Past Russian information operations targeted both sides of the political spectrum to foment existing societal divisions. In this network, we assess that the operation targets more specific segments of the U.S. electorate in advance of the 2024 presidential election to promote candidates and policies favorable to Russian military objectives in Ukraine. For the full report from Alethea, go to this link.

Two Russians sanctioned by the US for an alleged disinformation campaign

The disinformation network referred to as ‘Doppelganger’…is characterized as the largest and most doggedly persistent Russian-sponsored malign network.

From The Record: “The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Wednesday that it is sanctioning two Russian nationals and two companies for a disinformation campaign that allegedly sought to ‘impersonate legitimate media outlets.’ The sanctions name Ilya Andreevich Gambashidze and Nikolai Aleksandrovich Tupikin as the founders of two Russia-based companies that U.S. officials believe are involved in a ‘persistent foreign malign influence campaign at the direction of the Russian Presidential Administration.’ Why it matters:

The U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions on two Russian nationals and companies send a clear message of commitment against foreign malign influence campaigns. This decision not only highlights the primary role these entities play in Russia’s state-directed disinformation efforts but also signals the U.S. government’s effort to protect democratic institutions both in the U.S. and globally. The disinformation network referred to as ‘Doppelganger’ by researchers, is linked to the sanctioned firms and is characterized as the largest and most doggedly persistent Russian-sponsored malign network. Its scope extends beyond just the U.S., reaching European countries and Latin America, indicating a broad and strategic effort to influence international public opinion and national security. Entities such as Meta are revealing major cyber security threats linked to Russia and China ahead of U.S. Elections, taking on an active role in mitigating disinformation threats. These disclosures underscore the importance and complexity of corporate partnerships in fighting state-sponsored misinformation and protecting digital democratic discourse.”

Russia’s election-manipulation efforts aim to undermine Ukraine aid, NSA says

Thanks to AI, “They can have one person cranking out a lot of material.”

Russia, which has worked to sway U.S. elections since at least 2016, will focus this year on undermining U.S. political support for Ukraine, a top National Security Agency official said. “I think where we diverge in this election cycle is Russia is very motivated to make sure that the focus on support to Ukraine is disrupted. I think you’ll see the themes of their activities all pushed through a lens of ‘what is going to erode support for Ukraine’,” Rob Joyce, the NSA’s outgoing cybersecurity director, told reporters… Russia spends upwards of $1.5 billion per year to sway people’s opinions to support Russian interests, according to an October analysis from the Lithuanian think tank Debunk.org. That money goes, among other things, to produce televised propaganda via channels like RT and set up fake social media profiles.

Meanwhile, X/Twitter has far fewer safeguards to protect the service from manipulation by Russia and China since Elon Musk’s takeover in 2022, former employees and others have warned. For example, as many as one-third of the X interactions connected to one tweet from U.S. President Joe Biden about assassinated Russian dissident Alexei Navalny were fake, according to a recent report from risk analyst Ian Bremmer’s GZero media.

But Russia also uses information gathered from hacking to bolster specific narratives, such as the use of hacked DNC emails in the 2016 election to tip the race in favor of Donald Trump. Earlier this month, Germany said Russia used an intercepted phone call to attempt to divide Ukraine’s Western allies—which German officials characterized as an act of “information war.” Joyce warned that the rise of new consumer-facing AI tools, like ChatGPT, will allow Russia and other actors to scale up its disinformation efforts.

Researchers spot updated version of malware that hit Viasat

A new variant of the wiper malware used to disrupt Ukrainian military communications at the onset of the Russian invasion [has] emerged…demonstrating what researchers describe as the continuing development of a tool used to carry out one of the most notable cyberattacks of the war…[last week] a new variant of that malware was uploaded to VirusTotal, a malware information-sharing platform, and spotted by Tom Hegel, principal threat researcher at SentinelOne. Dubbed “AcidPour” by Hegel and his colleagues, the new variant is concerning because it has new features and could be used as part of a “larger service disruption by Russia” and wipe the contents of not just modems but a range of other devices, Hegel told CyberScoop in an email Monday.

Russian military intelligence may have deployed wiper against multiple Ukrainian ISPs

A group calling itself “Solntsepek” claimed credit on March 13 for disruptive attacks on four Ukrainian internet service providers: Triacom, Misto TV, Linktelecom, and KIM, claiming that they “provide Internet to government agencies, parts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the TCC,” according to a machine translation of the message posted to the group’s Telegram channel. Solntsepek — an apparent hack-and-leak front controlled by Russian military intelligence (GRU) — claimed responsibility for a major attack on Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest telecommunications provider, in December. Illia Vitiuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s (SBU) cybersecurity department, said at the time that the attack had been carried out by the Russian military intelligence hacking unit known widely as Sandworm. Juan Andrés Guerrero-Saade and Tom Hegel, researchers with SentinelOne’s SentinelLabs, first identified on Monday what’s likely an updated version of AcidRain, the malware used by the Russian military to disable thousands of KA-SAT modems associated with Viasat as the country’s armed forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. The new variant, dubbed “AcidPour,” displayed an expanded set of capabilities and potential targeting capabilities.

AcidRain | A Modem Wiper Rains Down on Europe

The AcidRain assessment from Sentinel Labs:

On Thursday, February 24th, 2022, a cyber attack rendered Viasat KA-SAT modems inoperable in Ukraine.

Spillover from this attack rendered 5,800 Enercon wind turbines in Germany unable to communicate for remote monitoring or control.

Viasat’s statement on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 provides a somewhat plausible but incomplete description of the attack.

SentinelLabs researchers discovered a new malware that we named ‘AcidRain’.

AcidRain is an ELF MIPS malware designed to wipe modems and routers.

We assess with medium confidence that there are developmental similarities between AcidRain and a VPNFilter stage 3 destructive plugin. In 2018, the FBI and Department of Justice attributed the VPNFilter campaign to the Russian government

AcidRain is the 7th wiper malware associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Update: In a statement disseminated to journalists, Viasat confirmed the use of the AcidRain wiper in the February 24th attack against their modems.

What Next?

Ukrainian Counteroffensives

“A lot of people are helping us in OSINT (open-source intelligence gathering) delivering…truth on Russian war crimes in Ukraine to Russian audiences [countering] the constant lies [of the] Russian media.”

– Victor Zhora

Zhora referenced the “IT Army” — a broad collection of volunteers who have joined a Telegram channel that shares potential targets and updates on cyber issues, such as possible distributed denial-of-service targets — but he did not talk about offensive hacking efforts reportedly coordinated through the Ukrainian defense ministry in conjunction with Ukrainian cybersecurity expert Yegor Aushev, as reported by Reuters. Zhora said …that IT Army volunteers are conducting other operations besides offensive actions. “A lot of people are helping us in OSINT,” he said, referring to open-source intelligence gathering, “in delivering of truth, of real content on Russian war crimes in Ukraine to Russian audiences which is hidden behind constant lies behind Russian media.”

Drone Wars are the Future of Geopolitical Conflict

…the Russian deployment of drone swarms in Ukraine serves as a stark reminder of the rapidly evolving nature of warfare…

The implications of Russian drone swarm capabilities extend beyond the immediate tactical advantages on the battlefield. They signal a shift towards a future where autonomous systems play an increasingly central role in conflict, raising critical questions about the nature of warfare, the ethics of autonomous weapons, and the global balance of power:

The emergence and application of Russian drone swarm capabilities in the context of the conflict in Ukraine represent a significant evolution in the landscape of modern warfare. The utilization of drone swarms by Russian forces, as part of their military strategy, underscores a shift towards leveraging advanced technologies to achieve tactical and strategic advantages on the battlefield. This development is not entirely surprising, given the global trend towards increased reliance on unmanned systems and artificial intelligence in military operations. However, the implications of such capabilities being deployed in a conflict zone like Ukraine are significant

The utilization of drone swarms by Russian forces, as part of their military strategy, underscores a shift towards leveraging advanced technologies to achieve tactical and strategic advantages on the battlefield. This development is not entirely surprising, given the global trend towards increased reliance on unmanned systems and artificial intelligence in military operations. However, the implications of such capabilities being deployed in a conflict zone like Ukraine are significant Drone swarms, by their very nature, offer a level of redundancy, flexibility, and scalability that traditional military assets cannot match. A swarm of drones can execute complex, coordinated maneuvers that would be challenging for human pilots, all while presenting a smaller target and a more challenging problem for enemy defenses. The strategic value of such capabilities in a theater-like Ukraine, where the dynamics of conventional and asymmetric warfare intermingle, cannot be overstated. The ability to conduct surveillance, target acquisition, and even direct attacks with a relatively low risk to personnel and high-value assets is a game-changer.

A swarm of drones can execute complex, coordinated maneuvers that would be challenging for human pilots, all while presenting a smaller target and a more challenging problem for enemy defenses. The strategic value of such capabilities in a theater-like Ukraine, where the dynamics of conventional and asymmetric warfare intermingle, cannot be overstated. The psychological impact of drone swarms on both military personnel and civilian populations cannot be ignored. The very notion of facing an adversary capable of deploying a multitude of drones in a coordinated attack can have a demoralizing effect, further amplifying the tactical advantages offered by such technology.

The very notion of facing an adversary capable of deploying a multitude of drones in a coordinated attack can have a demoralizing effect, further amplifying the tactical advantages offered by such technology. The deployment of drone swarms also raises significant ethical and legal questions, particularly regarding the rules of engagement and the minimization of civilian casualties. The potential for collateral damage and the challenges associated with attributing actions to specific actors in a swarm further complicate the operational landscape.

The potential for collateral damage and the challenges associated with attributing actions to specific actors in a swarm further complicate the operational landscape. In the broader context of international security, the Russian deployment of drone swarms in Ukraine serves as a stark reminder of the rapidly evolving nature of warfare and the need for continuous adaptation and innovation within military doctrine and capabilities. It also underscores the importance of international dialogue and cooperation in establishing norms and regulations governing the use of such technologies in conflict situations.

Expect more aggressive Russian human targeting, social engineering, and cyber espionage efforts

Such campaigns are not merely technical feats but strategic operations aimed at…potentially pre-positioning for future cyber conflicts.

Russian cyber operations have demonstrated a sophisticated approach to human targeting, social engineering, and cyber espionage, reflecting a deep understanding of the digital domain’s strategic importance. These operations reflect a broader trend of increasing brazenness and proficiency in Russian cyber activities. The evolution of these tactics, including the shift towards more sophisticated social engineering techniques and the execution of complex cyber espionage campaigns, poses significant challenges to global security and stability. The adaptability and resourcefulness of Russian cyber operations necessitate a vigilant and dynamic from the international community.

These efforts are not isolated incidents but part of a broader strategy to undermine adversaries, gather intelligence, and influence global events in Russia’s favor:

Human targeting and social engineering have been hallmarks of Russian cyber operations, leveraging psychological manipulation to exploit individuals. The use of deceptive tactics, such as posing as trusted associates and spoofing domains, is designed to increase the appearance of legitimacy, thereby facilitating the theft of sensitive information and gaining persistent access to networks. This approach is emblematic of a broader strategy that prioritizes stealth and the exploitation of human vulnerabilities.

The use of deceptive tactics, such as posing as trusted associates and spoofing domains, is designed to increase the appearance of legitimacy, thereby facilitating the theft of sensitive information and gaining persistent access to networks. This approach is emblematic of a broader strategy that prioritizes stealth and the exploitation of human vulnerabilities. Cyber espionage efforts have been equally ambitious and far-reaching. The SolarWinds compromise, affecting approximately 18,000 public and private sector customers, exemplifies Russia’s capacity to conduct widespread and sophisticated cyber espionage campaigns. This operation, believed to be primarily an intelligence-gathering effort, underscores the strategic use of cyber operations to infiltrate a wide array of targets, from government agencies to private sector organizations.

The SolarWinds compromise, affecting approximately 18,000 public and private sector customers, exemplifies Russia’s capacity to conduct widespread and sophisticated cyber espionage campaigns. This operation, believed to be primarily an intelligence-gathering effort, underscores the strategic use of cyber operations to infiltrate a wide array of targets, from government agencies to private sector organizations. The discovery of campaigns like “Red October” highlights Russia’s global cyber espionage reach, targeting entities across various sectors, including embassies, military bases, and critical infrastructure. Such campaigns are not merely technical feats but strategic operations aimed at collecting intelligence, monitoring adversaries, and potentially pre-positioning for future cyber conflicts.

