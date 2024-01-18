Decoding DoD’s Pacific Missions: Opportunities for Defense Contractors

This is member only content. Please log in for more.

Not a member yet? This would be a great time to consider applying!

Our members are global business leaders, technologists, and intelligence and security professionals looking to inform their decision making process to understand and navigate global risks and opportunities.

Become an OODA Expert Member to:

Access all site content including market research, threat assessments and in depth research on the future of technology and global risks

Participate in our exclusive monthly members-only meetings with OODA network experts to discuss disruptive technologies, geo-political issues, business and security trends

Attend member-only in-person events to include dinners, topical salons, happy hours at industry conferences like RSA and Black Hat, and community outreach initiatives

Obtain early access to topical and expert driven webinars and expert salons

Steer our research team comprised of subject-matter experts and analysts to cover to topics of interest to you

Access our Member Only Slack Workspace for direct dialog with peers and OODA experts.

Get discounted attendance and early invitations to events including our annual OODAcon

Receive our OODA Weekly Research Report

The OODA Loop site provides actionable intelligence, analysis, and insight on global security, technology, and business issues. OODA Network membership is by invitation only and you can be considered for participation by completing the short Member Application.

OODA Network Members include: