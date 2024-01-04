The “Tallinn Mechanism” is Designed to Enhance Civilian Cyber Assistance to Ukraine

As announced by the State Department at the end of 2023: “As a result of Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, the Tallinn Mechanism, hereafter referred to as “the Mechanism,” aims to coordinate and facilitate civilian cyber capacity building to help Ukraine uphold its fundamental right to self-defense in cyberspace and address longer-term cyber resilience needs.” Details here.

Friend of the OODA Network, Nathaniel Fick (U.S. Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace & Digital Policy) posted this statement about the initiative:

“This effort has been in the works for awhile, but the announcement is timely in light of the recent Kyivstar attacks. The Tallinn Mechanism will help to prioritize, deconflict and accelerate allied cyber assistance to Ukraine. Sincere thanks to Tanel Sepp, George (Yegor) Dubynskyi, Henri Verdier, Tadeusz Chomicki and the many others who turned a good idea into concrete reality.”

The organization which Nate heads up, The Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy (a Division of the State Department) issued the following statement:

“We are proud to formalize the Tallinn Mechanism to further enable international coordination of cyber assistance to Ukraine.



Endorsed by the United States, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, the Tallinn Mechanism will improve the coordination and delivery of cyber capacity building provided to Ukraine. We look forward to engaging private sector and multilateral partners, including the European Union and NATO – The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, to bolster civilian cyber assistance to Ukraine.



The United States and fellow Tallinn Mechanism members aim to help Ukraine uphold its fundamental right to self-defense in cyberspace and address the country’s longer-term cyber resilience in light of Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.”

“Alongside member states the Tallinn Mechanism involves technology companies and non-governmental organizations, as well regular engagement with the European Union and NATO.”

As reported by The Record:

Almost a dozen international partners announced on Wednesday the launch of a new system called the Tallinn Mechanism to amplify cyber support for Ukraine in the years to come. The mechanism, named after the Estonian capital where the plan was formulated in May, is launched just days after British military intelligence described a cyberattack on Ukraine’s Kyivstar as “one of the highest-impact disruptive cyberattacks” since the invasion began. Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Ukraine itself, as well as the United Kingdom and United States have all pledged to participate. In an announcement on the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website, the coalition warned: “Unfortunately, it is likely that Russia’s cyberattacks will continue for the foreseeable future.”

It acknowledges “that the ongoing destruction of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and the disruption of essential services caused by Russian cyber operations will require substantial multi-year assistance for Ukraine to maintain and strengthen its cybersecurity and cyber resilience capabilities,” and warns that “Russian cyber operations and cyber activity are expected to continue well beyond any formal cessation of hostilities.” The mechanism intends to address what has historically been the ad hoc basis in which states have provided assistance to Ukraine, but is separate to the military cyber capacity-building efforts that Western nations are also supporting. “With the Mechanism, Ukraine’s needs will be systemised and matched to the possibilities of donors in such a way that support from various countries forms a coherent whole,” the announcement stated. .

“Private sector and non-governmental actors are also encouraged to contribute to the Mechanism.” From the official State Department Press Release: “As endorsed by the U.S. Department of State and the Foreign Ministries of Canada, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom on December 20, 2023, the Tallinn Mechanism has been officially formalized.

As a result of Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, the Tallinn Mechanism, hereafter referred to as “the Mechanism,” aims to coordinate and facilitate civilian cyber capacity building to help Ukraine uphold its fundamental right to self-defense in cyberspace and address longer-term cyber resilience needs.

The Mechanism’s lines of effort are intended to be separate, yet complementary, to military cyber capacity building efforts and other civilian efforts on cyber capacity building and digital development. The Mechanism aims to interface routinely with other donor initiatives around those efforts to coordinate and de-conflict.

Collectively, the Mechanism’s members have contributed efforts to deliver cyber capacity building assistance to Ukraine. These contributions have been carried out with respect for international law and in full coordination with relevant Ukrainian counterparts.

Members of the Mechanism intend to improve coordination and delivery of civilian cyber capacity building. Members intend to engage with the EU and NATO in this regard. Private sector and non-governmental actors are also encouraged to contribute to the Mechanism.”