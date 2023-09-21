The Nerve and Capillary System of the Global Fiat Currency Standard – SWIFT – Explores Blockchain and Crypto

A detailed explanation of SWIFT (The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), its relation to the fiat currency standard – along with an update on SWIFT’s blockchain pilot efforts.

Background

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT)

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) is a global messaging network and financial services cooperative that plays a crucial role in facilitating international financial transactions, particularly those involving fiat currencies. It does not establish the fiat currency standard, but it is an integral part of the infrastructure that enables the transfer and communication of financial information related to fiat currency transactions.Here’s a more detailed explanation of SWIFT and its relation to the fiat currency standard:

SWIFT Overview: SWIFT is a cooperative organization headquartered in Belgium. It was founded in 1973 and has since become the de facto standard for global financial messaging and communication among banks, financial institutions, and corporations.

SWIFT provides a secure and standardized platform for transmitting financial messages and instructions across borders. Its primary purpose is to enable efficient and secure communication between financial institutions, facilitating various financial services, including payments, securities trading, and treasury operations. Fiat Currency Standard: The fiat currency standard refers to the global monetary system where currencies are not backed by physical commodities like gold or silver but derive their value from the trust and authority of the issuing government or central bank. Most of the world’s currencies, such as the US Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), Japanese Yen (JPY), and many others, operate under this system.

In the fiat currency standard, central banks have the authority to issue and regulate their respective currencies. These currencies are used for everyday transactions, foreign exchange, and as a unit of account for financial assets and liabilities. SWIFT’s Role in the Fiat Currency System: SWIFT is the primary means by which financial institutions communicate and settle international transactions denominated in fiat currencies. When banks need to send funds, payment instructions, or other financial messages across borders, they use SWIFT’s standardized messaging format and secure network to ensure reliable and standardized communication.

SWIFT codes, also known as Business Identifier Codes (BICs), are used to uniquely identify financial institutions worldwide, making it easier to route and process cross-border payments accurately.

SWIFT does not handle the actual movement of funds or the conversion of currencies; it serves as an intermediary for transmitting messages and instructions between financial institutions. The actual transfer of funds typically occurs through correspondent banking relationships or payment systems like ACH (Automated Clearing House) and RTGS (Real-Time Gross Settlement) systems.

In summary, SWIFT is a critical infrastructure that facilitates international financial transactions in fiat currencies by providing a standardized and secure messaging platform. While it doesn’t establish the fiat currency standard itself, it plays a fundamental role in the global financial system by enabling efficient and secure communication between financial institutions conducting transactions in various fiat currencies.



SWIFT’s Crypto and Blockchain Pilot Efforts

SWIFT is exploring and piloting blockchain technologies and cryptocurrency-related solutions but has not fully integrated them into their core systems. The SWIFT pilot efforts are exploring the implementation of blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies in the following areas of operational innovation:

SWIFT gpi Link: SWIFT introduced a service called “gpi Link” to enable interoperability between its existing messaging system and emerging blockchain-based networks. This allows banks to connect their internal payment systems to SWIFT gpi (Global Payments Innovation) via APIs (Application Programming Interfaces), facilitating faster and more transparent cross-border payments. SWIFT gpi Tracker: SWIFT’s gpi Tracker provides real-time visibility into the status of cross-border payments. While not a blockchain solution per se, it addresses some of the transparency and speed issues that blockchain-based systems seek to solve. SWIFT’s Collaboration with R3: SWIFT collaborated with R3, a blockchain consortium, to develop a proof-of-concept for using blockchain technology in trade finance. This initiative aimed to explore the potential of blockchain for improving the efficiency and transparency of trade finance processes. ISO 20022 Migration: While not directly related to blockchain or cryptocurrencies, SWIFT is in the process of migrating to the ISO 20022 messaging standard. This migration will enhance data richness in financial transactions and is considered a preparatory step for future blockchain integration. Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs): SWIFT is likely to play a role in facilitating cross-border transactions involving central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). As various countries explore the development and issuance of CBDCs, SWIFT could adapt its infrastructure to support these digital currencies. Exploring Cryptocurrency Integration: SWIFT has been monitoring developments in the cryptocurrency space. It is possible that SWIFT could explore ways to integrate cryptocurrency-related services or assets into its platform as the regulatory landscape becomes clearer and market demand grows.

Project with fintech Symbiont aimed at curbing inefficiency

SWIFT gained attention following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

As reported by Bloomberg:

SWIFT, the messaging system used by financial institutions globally to convey instructions on tens of millions of transactions each day, is testing out blockchain.

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT for short, is piloting a project with fintech company Symbiont Inc., according to a post seen by Bloomberg. The collaboration, which includes Citigroup Inc., Vanguard and Northern Trust, is aimed at driving “efficiencies in communicating significant corporate events,” like dividend payments and mergers, SWIFT said in its post.

What Next?

The implementation of blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies in the financial industry is a complex and evolving process. SWIFT, as a key player in global financial messaging, is likely to continue exploring and adapting to emerging technologies to meet the changing needs of its member banks and the broader financial community.

Additional Resources

