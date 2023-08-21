What Next? The BRICs Global Share of GDP May Overtake the G7 by 2028

While the U.S., Japan and South Korea are convening at Camp David – the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China) commence a summit of their own today in South Africa – including a state visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping “which also includes a summit with leaders of the BRICS emerging economies…[the trip] is only Xi’s second international trip this year – a sharp contrast to his globe-trotting days of diplomacy before the coronavirus pandemic.” (1)

Xi journey to South Africa comes at a time when economic woes – including the potential for a “Lehman moment” in the slumping property sector,- are trending towards a full blown crisis in China. The Chinese people’s waning trust in Xi’s leadership (which is a direct result of the disastrous zero Covid policy) and a lack of consumer confidence are also drivers on the ground in the second largest economy in the world.

As OODA CEO Matt Devost notes: “I think with China, in particular, we need to be cognizant of the full spectrum of conventional strategies – and cyber – but also the economic forces at work as well. As the China economy weakens, do economic aspects become more appealing to use as geopolitical levers?”





Consider the following:

All these economic strategies and stressors are reactions to and symptoms of THE macro economic trend of the last thirty years – described here – which is the fundamental driver of the tetonic shifts in geopolitics playing out at Camp David and in South Africa – and deep inside the Chinese economy.

Image Source: EEAGLI

BRICs Versus the G7

EEAGLI generates sophisticated, accessible visualizations of complex macro and micro economic trends. Starting in 1992, the time-based “BRICs “Versus the G7” (below) visualizes the BRIC countries path towards overtaking the G7 in global share of GDP – adjusted for purchasing power (PPP) – by 2028.

It is this growing parity that is creating permission and incentive structures – along with new policy models and value proposition designs – to enable the BRIC countries to move away from legacy fiscal and monetary systems “controlled” by the U.S. and the G7 countries (including, again, the assumption that the dollar will remain the singular fiat reserve currency on which the global economy is based).

What Next?

The questions now become:

What are the long term implications of this inevitable parity, followed by a gradual power shift, in the GDP share between the BRIC countries and the G7 countries? Is this Binary Fracture now the organizing principle of geopolitics (trumping East v. West, Caliphate v. Chistendom, or the end of Developed Nations v. Emerging Economies)? and Is this global economic power shift the basis of China’s belief that it will win the war with the U.S. “without firing a shot“?

Feature Image: Generated by OpenAI’s DALL-E with the prompt “policymakers at a summit remaking the global financial system in the style of Ai Weiwei”

“When will the BRIC countries overtake the G7 countries in global share of Global Domestic Product (GDP) adjusted for purchasing power (PPP)?”

Predicting an exact timeline for when the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) might overtake the G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, United States) in terms of their combined share of global GDP adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP) is extremely challenging due to the complex and dynamic nature of the global economy. Economic growth is influenced by a wide range of factors, including policy decisions, technological advancements, global trade dynamics, geopolitical events, and more.

While the BRIC countries have shown significant growth potential, it’s important to consider several factors that can affect the timeline of such a shift:

1. Economic Policies: The economic policies pursued by each country’s government play a crucial role in determining their growth trajectories. Pro-growth policies, investment in education, infrastructure, and research, as well as trade agreements, can impact economic growth rates.

2. Structural Factors: Demographics, urbanization, and industrialization rates can significantly affect economic growth. A country with a young and growing population, combined with a rising urban middle class, is likely to experience higher consumer demand and economic expansion.

3. Global Trade and Geopolitics: International trade relationships and geopolitical events can have both positive and negative effects on economic growth. Trade agreements, sanctions, and political stability can shape economic outcomes.

4. Technological Advancements: Technological innovations can drive economic growth by boosting productivity, efficiency, and creating new industries. Countries that are leaders in technology and innovation may experience faster growth.

5. Natural Resources: Countries with abundant natural resources can experience economic growth through resource extraction and export. However, dependence on a single resource can also make an economy vulnerable to commodity price fluctuations.

6. Global Economic Conditions: The overall health of the global economy, including factors such as recessions and financial crises, can impact growth rates.

Given the many variables involved, making accurate predictions about when the BRIC countries might overtake the G7 countries in PPP-adjusted GDP share is challenging. While some projections and experts have suggested potential timeframes, it’s important to approach such predictions with caution and to consider the inherent uncertainties involved.

