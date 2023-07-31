Cyber Attacks by Non-State Actors Continue Astride in Europe

In an update to our recent analysis of the continued expansion of cyber incidents by non-state actors in the war in Europe, the following is a sampling of the most recent, attributed, known major cyber incidents and non-state actor cyber activity (mainly centered around the conflict in Ukraine) of the last two months.

July 2023

Industrial Organizations in Eastern Europe Targeted by Chinese Cyberspies

The China-linked cyberspy group APT31 is believed to be behind a data-theft campaign targeting industrial organizations in Eastern Europe.

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky observed a new APT31 campaign targeting industrial organizations in Eastern Europe. APT31, also known as Zirconium, Judgement Panda, Bronze Vinewood, and Red Keres, is strongly linked to the Chinese government.

The attacks occurred in 2022, and Kaspersky recently concluded its investigation. Instead of attacking industrial control systems, the hackers sought to establish permanent data-theft channels through malware-infected removable drives. The group used two variants of malware, FourteenHi and MeatBall. The first is capable of uploading or downloading files, running commands, and initiating reverse shells. The second establishes extensive remote access capabilities. Kaspersky’s report includes indicators of compromise, technical details, and an overview of the tactics APT31 employed during this campaign. (1)

Ukraine police bust another bot farm accused of pro-Russia propaganda, internet fraud

Confiscated SIM cards. Image: Ukraine Cyber Police (Image Source: The Record)

“Ukraine’s Cyber Police shut down yet another bot farm that was reportedly spreading disinformation about the war in Ukraine on social media, just one month after a similar illicit operation was raided in west-central Ukraine. The newly discovered bot farm was larger than previous ones, with over 100 individuals participating from various locations across Ukraine. Bot farm administrators created fake accounts on various social media platforms using around 150,000 SIM cards from different mobile operators, authorities said. These bots carried out information and psychological operations on behalf of Russia, including justifying the actions of Russian soldiers in Ukraine and distributing illegal content, officials announced.

The Ukrainian cyber police have also accused the bot farm administrators of internet fraud, including the illegal sharing of personal data of Ukrainian citizens and spreading fake messages about purported security threats. During the investigation, law enforcement conducted 21 searches and seized computer equipment, mobile phones, and SIM cards.

Bot farms have been used by Russia to spread propaganda and create panic during the war. The people involved in running the bot farms usually receive payments in Russian rubles, which is a prohibited currency in Ukraine. To convert the rubles into usable funds, the perpetrators mostly use sanctioned payment systems like WebMoney and PerfectMoney to convert the funds into cryptocurrency and transfer it to bank cards. Administrators typically set up bot farms in their own homes or in deserted buildings, where they use servers and SIM cards to create and run fake accounts. Unauthorized interference in the operation of information and electronic communication networks is considered a crime under the Ukrainian Criminal Code, and can result in prison time.” (2)

Russia’s Turla hackers target Ukraine’s defense with spyware

The Russian hacking group Turla is attacking Ukrainian defense forces with spying malware, according to new research from the country’s computer emergency response team (CERT-UA). Turla, a cyberespionage group also known by the names Waterbug and Venomous Bear, is closely affiliated with the FSB Russian intelligence agency. The group has been linked to numerous high-profile cyberattacks, including on the German Bundestag and the Ukrainian Parliament in 2014. In a report ….CERT-UA said it had observed the group targeting Ukrainian defense forces with Capibar and Kazuar spyware.

What makes Capibar special is that it compromises Microsoft Exchange servers using a PowerShell tool to turn a legitimate server into a malware control center. To inject the malware into the victim’s system, hackers send emails with malicious attachments. When these attachments are opened, they trigger a PowerShell command. Under certain circumstances, a “highly advanced and multi-functional backdoor” known as Kazuar is downloaded onto compromised computers. This backdoor is capable of extracting sensitive authentication information, including passwords, bookmarks, cookies, and databases from services like KeePass, Azure, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services.

Among the emails that CERT-UA has received for analysis, there are fake utility bills that appear to be sent from Ukrainian energy companies. The threat actor aims to exfiltrate files containing messages from the popular Signal desktop messaging app, which would allow the actor to read private Signal conversations, as well as documents, images, and archive files on targeted systems, according to Microsoft Threat Intelligence. CERT-UA did not disclose how effective the use of Turla’s spyware was and how many victims it infected. The agency has been tracking the group since 2022. (2b)

Russian hacking group Armageddon increasingly targets Ukrainian state services

The Moscow-linked hacking group known as Armageddon remains one of the most active and dangerous threat actors targeting Ukraine during its war with Russia, according to recent research. The group, also known as Gamaredon, mostly conducts cyberespionage operations against Ukrainian security and defense services, but the group has also been linked to at least one destructive cyberattack against an unspecified information infrastructure facility, according to the Ukrainian computer emergency response team (CERT-UA). According to an analysis from CERT-UA published Friday, the group has infected thousands of government computers.

“They are even more active this year than they were last year—both in terms of malware development as well as phishing campaigns,” said Robert Lipovsky, a threat intelligence researcher at Slovak cybersecurity company ESET. The group is “bombarding Ukraine,” said Dick O’Brien, intelligence analyst at U.S. cybersecurity firm Symantec. According to him, the group was apparently created solely to carry out attacks on Ukraine.

Tactics and tools

Armageddon operates from the Russian-annexed Ukrainian Crimean peninsula and acts on orders from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow, according to cybersecurity experts. Lately, the group has been consistently improving its tactics and rewriting its tools in order to evade detection, according to CERT-UA. One of the latest techniques observed by researchers is the implementation of a USB infection technique, so if an infected drive is shared between computers the threat actor is able to infect new nodes, according to Dmitry Bestuzhev, senior director of BlackBerry’s cyber threat intelligence team. To gain unauthorized access to a victim’s system, Armageddon hackers mostly use phishing emails or text messages sent from previously compromised Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal accounts, according to CERT-UA. Once the hackers gain initial access, they typically proceed to steal files within a timeframe of 30 to 50 minutes, often using the GammaSteel malware. This is a custom-made information stealer implant that can exfiltrate files of specific extensions, steal user credentials and take screenshots of the victim’s computer. Hackers can re-infect a computer if at least one malicious file remains there, CERT-UA said.

Espionage and persistence

The focus on espionage distinguishes Armageddon from other state-sponsored Russian groups, including Sandworm, which is mostly engaged in cyber sabotage. But it also makes it harder for researchers to evaluate the impact of Armageddon’s attacks, according to Lipovsky. The group mostly uses Telegram to send instructions to compromised devices, receive information from them, and coordinate their actions, according to Bestuzhev. The use of Telegram helps the threat actor “fly under the radar” when communicating with the platform’s servers, which are legitimate web resources. (2c)

June 2023

Russia-affiliated Shuckworm Intensifies Cyber-Attacks on Ukraine

The Shuckworm espionage group, believed to be linked to the Russian FSB, has intensified cyber-attacks on Ukraine, targeting military and security intelligence. The campaign involved phishing emails with malicious attachments, deploying backdoors and tools, and spreading custom malware via USB drives. The group displayed persistence, updating its toolset and leveraging legitimate services for command-and-control infrastructure. To mitigate such attacks, organizations are advised to assess the risk of using USB devices, scan them with antivirus software, and educate users to identify and report phishing attempts. (3)

Microsoft Outs New Russian APT Linked to Wiper Attacks in Ukraine

Microsoft has publicly identified a new APT group called Cadet Blizzard, associated with Russia’s GRU, which has carried out destructive cyber attacks in Ukraine using wiper malware. The group is linked to defacements of Ukrainian organization websites and the hack-and-leak Telegram channel “Free Civilian.” Microsoft has been tracking Cadet Blizzard since January 2022 and believes it has been operational since 2020, targeting government organizations and IT providers in Ukraine, Europe, and Latin America. The group maintains long-term access to compromised networks and exfiltrates data before launching disruptive attacks. Cadet Blizzard has received support from at least one Russian private sector organization. (4)

Pro-Russian hackers upgrade DDoSia bot used to attack Ukraine, NATO countries

“The DDoSia project by pro-Russian hackers has seen significant growth this year as attackers continue to use the technology against countries critical of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. DDoSia is a distributed denial-of-service attack toolkit developed and used by the pro-Russia hacktivist group NoName057(16). The group and its followers are actively deploying the tool against government agencies, media, and private companies in Lithuania, Ukraine, Poland, Italy, and other European countries, according to a report released by cybersecurity company Sekoia [which] detected a total of 486 different websites impacted by DDoSia attacks. Among them are incidents involving Latvia’s parliament and Poland’s tax service.

NoName057(16) also targeted education-related websites during the exam period in Ukraine in May and June, allegedly to maximize the media coverage of their DDoS operation, Sekoia said. The group typically targets 15 different victims per day. Sekoia only observed one incident when the group attacked a single victim — Russia’s Wagner private mercenary army during its attempted military coup in June. DDoS attacks are designed to overwhelm network resources with traffic to effectively take them offline.

Telegram communications

The DDoSia project was launched in early 2022, reaching 10,000 followers on its Telegram channel. The administrators of the group, as well as community members, are very active, according to Sekoia. The group regularly posts messages about successful attacks.

The administrators of the group, as well as community members, are very active, according to Sekoia. The group regularly posts messages about successful attacks. NoName057(16) also communicates about the project through its own Telegram channels, including one in Russian with over 45,000 subscribers, and a separate channel in English.

including one in Russian with over 45,000 subscribers, and a separate channel in English. Volunteers who choose to participate in hacking campaigns are paid in cryptocurrency based on their contribution to DDoS attacks. Before launching the attack, the new members receive a .zip archive that contains the attack toolkit.

Before launching the attack, the new members receive a .zip archive that contains the attack toolkit. According to Sekoia, the NoName057(16) group continues to update the DDoSia project. For example, they want to make their malware compatible with multiple operating systems to reach more targets.” (5)

Pro-Ukraine hackers claim to take down Russian internet provider

“Pro-Ukrainian hacktivists have hit a Russian internet and telecommunications company used mostly by banks and online stores with a “massive” cyberattack.Infotel released a statement on its website…confirming that the cyber operation had hit its target:

“We inform you that as a result of a massive hacker attack on the Infotel network, part of the network equipment was damaged,” the company said. “Restoration work is currently underway. Additional deadlines for completing the work will be announced.” As of the time of writing, some of the services listed on its website are still unavailable.

A group of pro-Ukrainian hacktivists calling themselves the Cyber Anarchy Squad claimed responsibility for the attack. “We have completely destroyed their infrastructure. There is nothing left alive. Let them try to restore it now, but their chances are as slim as finding an easy life in Russia,” the hackers wrote on their Telegram channel. The Moscow-based company provides services to Russia’s Central Bank and connects it to local banks, financial companies, and online stores. The attack may cause issues for Russian businesses in accessing banking systems and making payments, hackers said. Aside from disrupting Infotel services, the hackers claim to have accessed certain intelligence, including a list of customers and their email correspondences.” (6)