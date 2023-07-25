The Future of Blockchain Technology in Synthetic Biology

Synthetic biology is a field that involves the engineering of biological systems to create new organisms or modify existing ones for various applications, such as healthcare, agriculture, and industrial processes. We continue our efforts to understand the risks and opportunities in this exponential industry sector by taking a look at the role blockchain technology will play in synthetic biology, particularly in areas related to data management, security, and collaboration. This research is also part of our current series on the Future of Blockchain.

Blockchain technology has the potential to play a role in synthetic biology, particularly in areas related to data management, security, and collaboration. Blockchain can offer several benefits in this context:

1. Data Management and Integrity: Synthetic biology involves vast amounts of data, including DNA sequences, genetic information, experimental results, and research findings. Blockchain’s decentralized and immutable nature can help ensure the integrity and transparency of this data. Researchers can record and timestamp their work on the blockchain, creating an auditable and tamper-resistant trail of information.

2. Intellectual Property Protection: Intellectual property rights are crucial in synthetic biology, as researchers and companies invest significant resources in developing novel genetic constructs and organisms. Blockchain can be used to establish a secure and transparent system for managing patents, copyrights, and licenses related to synthetic biology innovations.

3. Collaboration and Trust: Synthetic biology often requires collaboration between researchers, institutions, and companies. Blockchain can facilitate secure and efficient data sharing, providing a trusted platform where contributors can access, share, and verify each other’s work while maintaining control over their data.

4. Supply Chain Traceability: In industries like agriculture and biopharmaceuticals, blockchain can be utilized to track the origin and movement of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) or other biologically engineered products throughout the supply chain. This level of traceability can help ensure compliance with regulations and standards.

5. Decentralized Marketplaces: Blockchain-based platforms can enable decentralized marketplaces for genetic material, genetic engineering tools, or synthetic biology services. Such marketplaces can connect researchers, sellers, and buyers directly, reducing intermediaries and enhancing accessibility.

6. Synthetic Biology Security: As synthetic biology advancements become more accessible, there is a need to address potential biosecurity concerns related to the misuse of synthetic organisms. Blockchain can contribute to secure access controls and oversight mechanisms to prevent unauthorized use of certain genetic constructs or technologies.

While blockchain holds promise for synthetic biology, it’s worth noting that the implementation of blockchain in the life sciences requires careful consideration of technical challenges, regulatory compliance, and privacy concerns.

Additionally, the field of synthetic biology is continually evolving, and the adoption of blockchain technology will depend on the specific use cases and needs of the industry and research community.

Chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell therapies hold tremendous therapeutic potential for liquid cancers such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia or B-cell lymphoma and hopefully for solid tumors in the future as well. Yet while the process seems straightforward, in practice several challenges to cell therapies remain. The nuances of engineering T-cell genomes have dominated much of the conversation on cell therapies, and rightly so considering that allogeneic therapies, for example, introduce edited T-cells derived from a single source into multiple patients.

But responsible deployment of such therapeutics demands much more than sound science. One of the primary challenges surrounding cell therapies is proper security and oversight over all the information generated.

One of the primary challenges surrounding cell therapies is proper security and oversight over all the information generated. Given the extraordinarily sensitive and personal nature of data related to therapeutic T-cells, a proper infrastructure for secure yet rapid distribution of data is of the utmost importance.

How can all parties involved find a way to securely store and transmit data? Enter blockchain. Most of us associate blockchain with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, but blockchain is the technology underlying Bitcoin and other applications. It is an unmodifiable public ledger that records all transactions between individuals. Bitcoin prices have been incredibly volatile , but this has little to do with the underlying blockchain technology itself, which is highly secure because any changes must first obtain the approval of all subsequent records.

In biotechnology ciricles, one may be more familiar with blockhain's potential to secure personal genomics data. The concept is simple: users store their sequencing data in a blockchain-linked database to which they have sole access. Third parties such as drug companies wishing to access the data are required to request permission, which users can accept or reject as they wish. (1)

But how would blockchain work for cell therapies?

Cell therapies could likewise benefit from blockchain technology. Storing, maintaining, tracking, and securing the totality of the information regarding CAR-T cells all the way from the donor patient will demand robust, transparent, and secure data systems capable of capturing the nuances of this process.

A CAR-T cell's human donor, the editing strategy, the identity of the edits introduced, and storage conditions must all be recorded and distributed securely. For allogeneic cell therapies, in particular, any system must also track how the T-cells were transported from the donor to the recipient patient's bedside. Both the cells and associated data must thus traverse multiple entities such as the patients themselves, physicians, laboratory scientists, logistics companies, supply chains, and infusion centers.

Fortunately, blockchain's architecture can store, manage, and distribute such data. This technology can also help monitor any disruptions in production, track updates by intermediaries, secure authentication by health care providers, and keep tabs on claims processing and financial transactions.

Such end-to-end traceability would provide transparency to such a scattered and multifaceted process.

Cell therapies also pose serious privacy concerns given the deeply personal nature of the data. The security of blockchain’s architecture would crucially help prevent a patient’s private data from being exposed. Patients would have control over who has access to their data and the power to know exactly how their data is being used. (1)

Integrating blockchain into healthcare: the importance of the patient

While there are several blockchain companies working on solutions to secure genomic data, the industry is very young.

A prominent challenge for successful integration of blockchain in healthcare is making people comfortable with uploading their data. More data grants scientists and physicians more statistical power to make impactful discoveries and connections. The system would thus become more effective as more people upload their data.

Most blockchain companies in healthcare are in pre-ICO (initial coin offering), which is the first opportunity for people to invest in a blockchain's cryptocurrency – meaning they do not have any consumers to survey for insight on how to approach this issue.

A study of a US biobank has shown that the main concerns individuals have with sequencing their genomes are related to privacy and ethics. Fortunately for this industry, those concerns had no correlation with the recruitment rate of individuals willing to participate in the biobank.

Additionally, genotyping companies have experienced significant success in gathering users. Notably, 23andMe's user base of 5 million users highlights people's willingness to sequence themselves and suggests that the blockchain healthcare market can overcome privacy concerns.

Blockchain integration into healthcare applications like personal genomics or CAR-T therapies is admittedly underdeveloped and faces considerable headwinds.

Nevertheless, with several companies taking the right steps to ensure the privacy of their customers and clients, it seems only a matter of time until blockchain is an essential security consideration for any biotech company in the healthcare space. (1)

What Next?

First Genomic Platform Powered by the Blockchain Raises $2 Million in Funding; Backed by Illumina Veterans (2017)

“Community-owned database empowers individuals with cryptocurrency for contributing genomic data”

Luna DNA, the first and only genomic and medical research knowledge base powered by the blockchain and owned by its community, announced $2 Million in Seed funding today. The round included several individual investors and former executives from Illumina (Nasdaq: ILMN), the world leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies. Luna DNA, a Public Benefit Corporation, empowers people to own and share their genomic information for the greater good of the community and medical research.

Individuals are increasingly choosing to have DNA testing for insights into their health, ancestry, and other traits. Simultaneously, the emergence of the Blockchain creates a low-friction way to incentivize and deliver value for data sharing and allows for private, decentralized ownership in a manner that community members can trust.

Luna DNA is first-of-its-kind to converge these advances in genomic testing and cryptocurrency for a medical community-owned database. (2)

Luna DNA is a biotechnology company that leverages blockchain technology and genomic data to advance medical research and empower individuals to control and share their genetic information. The company’s mission is to create a genomic data-sharing platform that allows individuals to contribute their genetic data for research purposes while maintaining ownership and control over their information.

Key features and aspects of Luna DNA include:

1. Genomic Data Sharing: Luna DNA aims to create a secure and transparent platform where individuals can securely share their genomic data with researchers and other stakeholders. By allowing data contributors to retain ownership of their information, Luna DNA seeks to incentivize participation in research studies and enable data-driven medical advancements.

2. Blockchain Integration: The use of blockchain technology in Luna DNA’s platform provides a decentralized and immutable ledger to ensure data integrity, security, and transparency. Blockchain’s cryptographic features allow for tamper-resistant storage and auditing of genomic data transactions.

3. Incentivization Mechanism: Luna DNA employs a unique approach to incentivize individuals to contribute their genetic data for research. Participants may receive Luna Coins (LUNA), a cryptocurrency native to the platform, as a reward for sharing their data with researchers.

4. Research Collaboration: The platform fosters collaboration between researchers, biotech companies, and individuals to drive innovation in genomics and medical research. Researchers can access aggregated and anonymized genomic data to gain insights into disease mechanisms and potential treatments.

5. Data Privacy and Control: Luna DNA places a strong emphasis on data privacy and individual control. Contributors have the option to share their data while maintaining granular control over who accesses their information and for what purposes.

6. Ethical Considerations: The company is committed to ethical and responsible handling of genomic data. Luna DNA adheres to legal and regulatory requirements concerning data privacy and protection, ensuring that research is conducted in an ethical manner.

By combining blockchain technology with genomics, Luna DNA aims to address some of the challenges associated with data sharing in the medical research domain. Their vision is to accelerate medical breakthroughs, improve healthcare outcomes, and empower individuals to play an active role in advancing scientific discoveries.

Please note that the information provided here is based on my knowledge up to September 2021, and there may have been further developments or updates regarding Luna DNA and its operations beyond that date. For the most current and comprehensive information on Luna DNA, I recommend visiting the official Luna DNA website and other reputable sources.

As of my last update in September 2021, Luna DNA is a biotechnology startup that aims to leverage blockchain and genomic data to advance medical research while empowering individuals to control and share their genomic information. Here is a brief overview of the history of Luna DNA and their fundraising efforts up to that point:

1. Company Formation: Luna DNA was founded in 2017 by Bob Kain, Brad Broderick, and Dawn Barry. The company’s vision was to create a genomic and health data-sharing platform that allows individuals to contribute their genetic information for research purposes while retaining ownership and control over their data.

2. Fundraising Efforts: Luna DNA adopted an innovative approach to fundraising by conducting an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in 2018. Instead of traditional venture capital funding, the company sought to raise capital through the issuance of cryptographic tokens, which represented ownership in the platform and the right to share genomic data securely on the Luna DNA platform.

3. ICO Details: In January 2018, Luna DNA launched its ICO and raised approximately $2.4 million in cryptocurrency investments. The ICO allowed participants to acquire Luna Coins (LUNA), which could be used to access and share data on the Luna DNA platform.

4. SEC Investigation: In July 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it had settled charges against Luna DNA for conducting an unregistered securities offering through its ICO. The SEC considered the LUNA tokens to be securities, and Luna DNA agreed to refund the proceeds of the ICO to investors and register the tokens as securities.

5. Transition to Security Token Offering (STO): Following the SEC investigation, Luna DNA transitioned from an ICO to a Security Token Offering (STO) model. The company worked on complying with relevant securities regulations while continuing its mission to build a secure and transparent genomic data-sharing platform.

It’s important to note that the information provided here is based on the status of Luna DNA’s fundraising efforts up to September 2021. Since then, there may have been further developments or changes in the company’s fundraising strategy and operations. For the most up-to-date information about Luna DNA and its fundraising efforts, I recommend checking official company announcements, news sources, and other reputable financial publications.

As of my last update in September 2021, Luna DNA, the synthetic biology startup, has received funding through multiple rounds, including venture capital investments. Here is an overview of some of the funding rounds and their sources:

1. Seed Round: Luna DNA initially raised funds through a seed round. During this stage, early-stage investors, such as angel investors and venture capitalists, provided the company with capital to develop its platform and launch its operations.

2. Series A Round: In addition to the ICO and STO fundraising efforts, Luna DNA also conducted a Series A funding round. During this round, the company sought additional investment from venture capital firms and strategic investors to scale its business and expand its platform’s capabilities.

3. Strategic Investors: Beyond traditional venture capital funding, Luna DNA attracted investment from strategic partners in the biotechnology and genomics industries. These partnerships may provide both financial support and access to expertise or resources that align with Luna DNA’s mission and goals.

It’s worth noting that the specific funding details, such as the amounts raised and the names of the investors, may not always be publicly disclosed or readily available. Additionally, since my last update, Luna DNA’s funding landscape may have evolved, and the company might have secured further funding rounds or explored alternative financing strategies. For the most up-to-date information on Luna DNA’s funding rounds and sources, I recommend referring to the company’s official website, press releases, and financial news publications that provide the latest updates on the synthetic biology startup’s fundraising activities.

For the latest on Lunda DNA, go to the company blog.

As of my last update in September 2021, several companies were exploring the integration of blockchain technology and synthetic biology to enhance data management, security, and collaboration in the field of biotechnology. Some of these companies include:

1. Shivom: Shivom is a biotechnology company that aims to create a global genomic data hub using blockchain technology. They aim to empower individuals to securely store and share their genomic data, while also incentivizing data sharing for medical research and precision medicine advancements.

2. EncrypGen: EncrypGen is a genomic data marketplace that utilizes blockchain to enable individuals to securely sell their genomic data to researchers and other interested parties. Through smart contracts, data owners can maintain control over their information while receiving compensation for its use.

3. Nebula Genomics: Nebula Genomics is a personal genomics company that integrates blockchain technology to secure and control access to genomic data. Their platform allows users to participate in research studies and be compensated for sharing their genomic information.

4. Genomes.io: Genomes.io is a blockchain-based platform that enables individuals to store and share their genomic data securely. Users can also choose to participate in research studies and receive rewards in the form of cryptocurrency tokens.

5. Zenome: Zenome is a blockchain-powered genomic data sharing platform that aims to provide individuals with control over their genetic information while fostering data sharing for research purposes. Users can be rewarded for sharing their data with researchers.

6. Longenesis: Longenesis is a company that combines blockchain and AI technologies to create a secure and privacy-preserving platform for managing and sharing healthcare data, including genomic data. They focus on enabling data exchange for biomedical research and healthcare applications.

7. DNAtix: DNAtix is a genetic blockchain platform that allows users to upload, store, and transfer their genetic data securely. They aim to facilitate genetic testing and research while maintaining privacy and control over individual data.

Please note that the integration of blockchain technology in synthetic biology and biotechnology is a rapidly evolving field, and new companies and platforms may have emerged since my last update.