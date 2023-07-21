DoJ Acts on National Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan with Fusion of Cyber-Crypto Crime Units

In response to the National Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan (NCSIP), the Department of Justice (DoJ) will combine the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET) with the Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section (CCIPS). The new organization will be the tip of the spear for all ransomware initiatives spelled out in the NCSIP.

Background

We made reference to the The Department of Justice’s National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET) in our analysis of Crypto Enforcement Actions, the SEC Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit, and National Security Risk and in the context of the Bitzlato Case, in which the Crackdown on Crypto Exchanges and Russian Cybercrime Activities were one and the same.

As result of these analyses, we have on the lookout for stakeholders and new organizations with enforcement and regulatory mandates. In January, we surfaced the following organizations for your decision intelligence and risk awareness efforts:

New York’s Department of Financial Services (DFS)

The Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN):

The Commodities Futures Trading Commission;

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); and

The Department of Justice’s National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET).

At the time, we noted that “U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and the Department of Justice’s National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET) join the New York’s Department of Financial Services (DFS) as THE crypto law enforcement agencies of record. OODA Loop is on the lookout for leadership of note in the space and SEC’s main crypto regulation department. We will keep th readership posted as we learn more about the people and departments in this nascent law enforcement and regulatory space.”

DoJ ‘Supercharging’ Cybercrime Division to Fight Ransomware

“The National Cybersecurity Strategy highlights ransomware not as only an important concern, but as a threat to national security.”

The Department of Justice (DoJ) announced [on Thursday] that it is “supercharging” its cybercrime division by merging it with the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET).

The on demand video of the CSIS event: “The DOJ Criminal Division’s Cyber Initiatives“