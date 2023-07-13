Homeland Security Startup Studio: Converge 2023 – Presenting Companies and Finalists with Keynote Remarks by CISA’s Jen Easterly

The Homeland Security Startup Studio (HSSS) hosted the hybrid Converge event on July 10 from 1-5 p.m. EST. This culminating event of the 2023 cohort showcased the program finalists’ pitches for the cutting-edge technologies they have worked to advance over the past 18 weeks. Conducted in partnership with the venture-building company FedTech, HSSS brings together entrepreneurs, mentors, and inventors to accelerate and commercialize federally-funded technologies that meet homeland security needs. The event featured keynote speaker Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The DHS HSSS is designed to accelerate and deliver commercial applications of federally funded technologies to meet homeland security needs. FedTech recruits and forms diverse teams of entrepreneurs and pairs them with ground-breaking technologies to assess their commercialization potential. The teams work with lab inventors and explore forming companies to license and advance their matched technologies to the commercial market and to homeland security end users.

FedTech is active in the technology selection process, building relationships with laboratories to source appropriate technologies aligned to DHS missions. FedTech team members interview inventors and perform due diligence to ensure that selected technologies meet the program’s stringent requirements, including intellectual property and licensing eligibility requirements. HSSS teams have the opportunity to scale from business ideas to company formation, working with technologies that have immediate potential to enhance homeland security.

The technologies in this year’s program align to the following homeland security R&D focus areas.

The laboratories and research centers participating in HSSS23 include:

Aerospace Corporation

Brookhaven National Laboratory

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

MITRE

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Transportation Security Laboratory

University Hospitals

University of Central Florida

University of Maryland

University of Nebraska (NCITE)

After technology selection and team formation, FedTech provides entrepreneurs with knowledge, coaching, and resources to enable successful technology transfer efforts that lead to company formation. All programming is virtual to allow prospective entrepreneurs across the country to participate in the Studio. The program culminates in the public showcase event called Converge, where teams pitch their technologies and commercialization strategies to fellow entrepreneurs, agency leaders, innovators, VCs, and a panel of judges.

HSSS – Converge 2023

HSSS Converge 2023: Presenting Companies

FullSpectrum Imaging (FSI): FSI’s ground-breaking approach offers a simple after-market attachment used with any X-ray or Computed Tomography (CT) system enabling full color (energy spectrum) pictures which can lead to easier to decipher images and identification of critical security threats or health issues.

Meld Micro: Meld Micro introduces an innovative microchip design architecture that enables real-time data collection and processing. Our event-driven, asynchronous architecture, based on Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), offers a highly efficient and low-power solution. Seamlessly integrating with existing and new devices, our microchips enable superior performance data collection and environmental efficiency. With Meld Micro, companies experience faster data logging, enhanced detection capabilities, improved security, and increased cost-effectiveness for both current technologies and future IoT, remote, and battery-powered devices.

TRUSTn: TRUSTn is an AI chatbot developed specifically for Suspicious Activity Reporting (SAR) to empower concerned citizens, and provide law enforcement with concise, objective, and pertinent threat information. The custom chatbot is content trained by experts in the field of threat reporting to provide guided conversation, process natural language, and then determine what additional details it should ask. The simple-to-use intuitive application platform makes reporting easier and more accessible for the public while bringing higher-fidelity tips to threat analysts.

HAADS: a low-temperature non-destructive disinfection system

Altalytics: Powered by our innovative integration of causal influence, we offer the most precise and effective solutions for assessing network influence. Our products deliver unparalleled insights and strategies, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your social media presence. With our cutting-edge technologies, you can unlock the full potential of social media, gaining a competitive edge in understanding and leveraging influence dynamics. Experience the power of our products and propel your social media strategies to new heights of success.

Resilient Technology: A device that automatically connects to the strongest available network through the tool that uses advanced technology using peer to peer connections.

NAS-LIION LLC: battery leak detection technology

ProSight AI, Inc™: ProSight AI, Inc.™ offers a non-invasive and convenient solution for giving athletic teams, coaches and athletes the performance data needed to optimize workouts, practices, and game play. Real-time feedback for making game-day decisions with just the touch of a screen.. Our technology gives you easy-to-read feedback on your performance in real time using your smartphone or tablet. No wearables needed!

Congratulations U.S. Department of Homeland Security S&T on hosting a successful Converge HSSS23 pitch competition – and congratulations Nas-Liion LLC (Winner) and Full Spectrum Imaging Inc (People’s Choice Award) and all the teams!