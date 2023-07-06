“As the United States moves to establish space as an operational domain and seeks to support a space economy, there are corresponding challenges to addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities and threats to the sector. While many existing cybersecurity principles and practices remain applicable to space as an emerging commercial critical infrastructure sector, there are many nuances and specialties that will require augmenting existing cybersecurity education and training content and learning experiences, and requirements for new work roles or competency areas are likely to emerge.” (1)
NICE Webinar: Securing Space – The Next Frontier for Cybersecurity Education and Workforce Development
Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
(UTC-04:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Host – The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)’s, National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) Events
The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)’s National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) will host a webinar on July 19 to focus on cybersecurity vulnerabilities and challenges related to the space economy.
Led by NIST, NICE is a partnership between government, academia, and the private sector focused on cybersecurity education, training, and workforce development. It is designed to support the country’s ability to address current and future cybersecurity challenges through standards and best practices. NICE’s mission is to energize and promote a robust network and an ecosystem of cybersecurity education, training, and workforce development. Learn more about NICE and its work.
There is no fee to attend the virtual event on July 19, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET. Register via NIST’s events page. (3)
