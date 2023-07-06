Securing Space: The Next Frontier for Cybersecurity Education and Workforce Development

There is no fee to attend the event. If you have an accommodation request, please contact the NICE Program Office at nice@nist.gov or (240) 457-2638 no later than three business days prior to the event.



Recording Note: Portions of the event may be recorded and audience Q&A or comments may be captured. The recorded event may be edited and rebroadcast or otherwise made publicly available by NIST. By registering for — or attending — this event, you acknowledge and consent to being recorded. (2)

REGISTRATION OPEN FOR JULY 19 EVENT

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)’s National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) will host a webinar on July 19 to focus on cybersecurity vulnerabilities and challenges related to the space economy.

Led by NIST, NICE is a partnership between government, academia, and the private sector focused on cybersecurity education, training, and workforce development. It is designed to support the country’s ability to address current and future cybersecurity challenges through standards and best practices. NICE’s mission is to energize and promote a robust network and an ecosystem of cybersecurity education, training, and workforce development. Learn more about NICE and its work.

There is no fee to attend the virtual event on July 19, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET. Register via NIST’s events page. (3)

OODA Loop: On Space