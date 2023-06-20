Next Tuesday, July 27th: A Webinar on the New National Cybersecurity Strategy and Critical Infrastructure Protection w/ OODA CTO Bob Gourley

The New National Cybersecurity Strategy: What You Need to Know
On March 2, 2023 the new National Cybersecurity Strategy was released and continues to build upon previous efforts, such as Zero Trust, to bolster protections to secure America’s cyberspace and its digital ecosystem. Reliance on critical infrastructure makes those who manage it big targets for nation-state and ransomware attacks, as well as any members of the Defense Industrial Base that are managing the critical infrastructure belonging or related to government agencies.
Join this webinar to learn about the five (5) pillars surrounding the implementation of this vital new initiative, what is really important, and how to get started. This is a must attend for anyone who is working toward a more secure operating environment for government agencies and the constituents they serve.
The 5 pillars include:
- Defend Critical Infrastructure
- Disrupt and Defend Threat Actors
- Invest in a Resilient Future
- Shape Market Forces to Drive Security and Resilience
- Force International Partnerships to Pursue Shared Goals
