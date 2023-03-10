Escalating Tensions between US and Mexico: An OODA Network Strategic Assessment

This recording is from a special OODA Salon featuring the highly regarded expert in international crime and law enforcement (and long term friend of OODA) John Sullivan, Hal Kempfer and Brian Micchael Jenkins. John led this expert panel in a discussion of the geopolitical and business impacts of the kidnappings and killings of Americans in Matamoros Mexico. This is a rapidly developing situation that is already showing signs of a crisis in need of stabalization and de-escalation. Politicians in both the US and Mexico are issuing warnings to each other regarding the crisis. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has warned the U.S. against intervening in domestic matters. Some U.S. lawmakers have called for a more aggressive approach to Mexican cartels with some calling for military attacks. This is clearly a time for reason and informed judgement. But it is also a time for business leaders, including board members and the C-Suite, to be prepared for multiple scenarios. Mexico and the US are both each others largest trading partners and in this chaotic world need each other more than ever.

Log in for more