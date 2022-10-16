OODA Network Member Junaid Islam on Global Cyber Risk, Weaponized IT Supply Chains, and The Enterprise

In a series of posts entitled Autonomous Everything, we are exploring automation in all its technological forms, including legacy working assumptions about the term itself. Autonomy is not just about the future of the automobile and personal mobility but includes a broad autonomous future in areas such as Security Automation, Automation and the Workforce, Automation – or Augmentation – of the Workforce, and Automation of AI/Machine Learning Training Models and Industry Standardization.

Recently, we checked in with OODA Network Member Junaid Islam, a well-known cybersecurity expert, about “Automated Continuous Threat Testing”. We continue this conversation to discuss the increased cyber risks Enterprises face due to the current geo-political environment and actions they should take to mitigate cybersecurity and operational risk.

Junaid is a Senior Partner at OODA. He has over 30 years of experience in secure communications and has led the development of many network protocols including Multi-Level Precedence and Preemption (MLPP), MPLS priority queuing, Mobile IPv6 for Network Centric Warfare, and Software Defined Perimeter for Zero Trust. He founded Bivio Networks and Vidder, the first Zero Trust access control solution which he sold to Verizon. Currently, he advises the Department of Defense and NASA on networking projects and recently developed the first interference-aware routing algorithm. Junaid is also on the Board of XQ Message, a Zero Trust Data Protection start-up.

To continue reading please consider joining as either a subscriber or full member to support our continued research and analysis. For more on benefits of membership see below.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

Already a member? Sign in to your account.

Become an OODA Expert Member to:

Access all site content including market research, threat assessments and in depth research on the future of technology and global risks

Participate in our monthly members-only meetings with OODA network experts for discussion on disruptive technologies, geo-political issues, and security trends

Steer our research team comprised of subject-matter experts and analysts to cover to topics of interest to you

Access our special secure member only forum and chat system for direct dialog with peers on sensitive topics

Get discounted attendance and early invitations to events including OODAcon

Receive our OODA Weekly Research Report

For more details on membership benefits see our member’s guide

Here is what some of our members have been saying:

OODA Loop provides actionable intelligence, analysis, and insight on global security, technology, and business issues. Our members are global leaders, technologists, and intelligence and security professionals looking to inform their decision making process to understand and navigate global risks and opportunities.

Members get all site content plus additional Member benefits such as participation in our Monthly meetings, exclusive OODA Unlocked Discounts, discounted training and conference attendance, job opportunities, our Weekly Research Report, and other great benefits. Join Here.

Related Reading:

Explore OODA Research and Analysis

Use OODA Loop to improve your decision making in any competitive endeavor. Explore OODA Loop

Decision Intelligence

The greatest determinant of your success will be the quality of your decisions. We examine frameworks for understanding and reducing risk while enabling opportunities. Topics include Black Swans, Gray Rhinos, Foresight, Strategy, Stratigames, Business Intelligence and Intelligent Enterprises. Leadership in the modern age is also a key topic in this domain. Explore Decision Intelligence

Disruptive/Exponential Technology

We track the rapidly changing world of technology with a focus on what leaders need to know to improve decision-making. The future of tech is being created now and we provide insights that enable optimized action based on the future of tech. We provide deep insights into Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, Security Technology, Space Technology. Explore Disruptive/Exponential Tech

Security and Resiliency

Security and resiliency topics include geopolitical and cyber risk, cyber conflict, cyber diplomacy, cybersecurity, nation state conflict, non-nation state conflict, global health, international crime, supply chain and terrorism. Explore Security and Resiliency

Community

The OODA community includes a broad group of decision-makers, analysts, entrepreneurs, government leaders and tech creators. Interact with and learn from your peers via online monthly meetings, OODA Salons, the OODAcast, in-person conferences and an online forum. For the most sensitive discussions interact with executive leaders via a closed Wickr channel. The community also has access to a member only video library. Explore The OODA Community