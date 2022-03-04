The Russian Invasion of Ukraine: Perspectives for the C-Suite Decision-Maker

As we have previously mentioned, the Russian aggression against Ukraine will have impacts far beyond the region. All companies and all government organizations (including those at local and state levels) should evaluate the potential impact of these hostilities on operations. This post is the next in a series of reports on this threat and mitigation measures.

In hindsight, it was relatively easy for us to spot and highlight the real potential of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. We had been highlighting it for 11 months in our research, discussing it in monthly member meetings, analyzing when it may occur and through November and December began issuing reports saying Putin had likely made up his mind to invade. But that did not lessen the shock for when it did happen. It is hard to prepare for horrors like the world has seen unfold.

By arming members with forewarning and strategizing over how to prepare, including on topics like how to improve resiliency, our members were able to think through some parts of the new reality that now confronts us all. For several months we have also been advising members to think long term and take a strategic view. Many others will do very well at providing the day to day and now that every major media outlet in the free world is covering the war, there will be many sources of great analysis on the current tragedy. We believe OODA and our members should think of what can be provided that is unique. We will drive our research and reporting in that direction.

Black Swans and Gray Rhinos

Now more than ever, organizations need to apply rigorous thought to business risks and opportunities. In doing so it is useful to understand the concepts embodied in the terms Black Swan and Gray Rhino.

