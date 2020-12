In this OODAcast, Bob Gourley and Matt Devost discuss Matt’s picks for the Top 10 Security, Technology, and Business Books of the year. Now in its 5th year, Matt’s top ten book list is one of the most popular posts of the year and we look forward to interviewing several of the authors on OODAcast in 2021.

Podcast Version:

Also see the full write up of the Top 10 list here: