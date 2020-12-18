ArchiveOODA Original

Russian Espionage Campaign: SolarWinds

18 Dec 2020 Madeleine Devost

The SolarWinds hacks have been described in every media outlet and new source, making this incident perhaps the most widely reported cyber incident to date. This report provides context on this incident, including the “so-what” of the incident and actionable insights into what likely comes next.

Madeleine Devost

Madeleine Devost is a student at the University of Virginia where she is pursuing a double major in Foreign Affairs and Arabic language, with a minor in French. Madeleine has experience working in cybersecurity and open source investigations for a DC area cybersecurity firm and is a regular attendee at the Def Con hacker conference in Las Vegas. Madeleine has previously studied abroad in Greece and is planning to study Arabic in Morocco in the summer of 2020.

