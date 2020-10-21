OODA Special Report: Executive’s Guide To The Revolution in Biology

As a technologist it has been very exciting to watch how advanced capabilities in IT have accelerated a revolution in applied biology. The developments in understanding of biology are already producing results for humanity and all indications are that this revolution is just beginning. It is also becoming clear that this revolution will provide opportunities for businesses in other sectors of the economy. Business leaders should pay attention to the revolution in applied biology and consider what sort of shifts it should compel to your strategy.

This post provides an overview of key thrusts of the transformation underway in biology and offers ten topics business leaders should consider when updating business strategy to optimize your opportunity because of these changes.

The key domains we recommend business leaders track include:

New Ways of Understanding the Genome

Epigenetics

Editing the Genome (i.e., with CRISPR)

Genetic Databasing

Building a Human Cell Atlas

Genetic Testing

Synthetic Biology

Biohacking

Nootropics

Extending useful, productive life

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.