OODA Special Report: Executive’s Guide To The Revolution in Biology

21 Oct 2020 Bob Gourley

As a technologist it has been very exciting to watch how advanced capabilities in IT have accelerated a revolution in applied biology. The developments in understanding of biology are already producing results for humanity and all indications are that this revolution is just beginning. It is also becoming clear that this revolution will provide opportunities for businesses in other sectors of the economy. Business leaders should pay attention to the revolution in applied biology and consider what sort of shifts it should compel to your strategy.

This post provides an overview of key thrusts of the transformation underway in biology and offers ten topics business leaders should consider when updating business strategy to optimize your opportunity because of these changes.

The key domains we recommend business leaders track include:

  • New Ways of Understanding the Genome
  • Epigenetics
  • Editing the Genome (i.e., with CRISPR)
  • Genetic Databasing
  • Building a Human Cell Atlas
  • Genetic Testing
  • Synthetic Biology
  • Biohacking
  • Nootropics
  • Extending useful, productive life

 

Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OODA LLC, the technology research and advisory firm with a focus on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity which publishes OODALoop.com and CTOvision.com. Bob is the author of the book The Cyber Threat. Bob has been an advisor to dozens of successful high tech startups and has conducted enterprise cybersecurity assessments for businesses in multiple sectors of the economy. He was a career Naval Intelligence Officer and is the former CTO of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

