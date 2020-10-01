ArchiveOODA Original

Your Ransomware Payments Could Violate OFAC Sanctions

01 Oct 2020 Matt Devost

The U.S. Department of Treasure released an advisory today highlighting that ransomware payments could violate their Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanction controls. This advisory drastically changes the dynamic for how companies are managing ransomware response including the payment of ransoms directly or through third party negotiators.

This is an advisory that every CISO, corporate executive, and board of directors member needs to read and understand to prevent criminal liability.

Tags:
Matt Devost

Matthew G. Devost is the CEO & Co-Founder of OODA LLC. Matt is a technologist, entrepreneur, and international security expert specializing in counterterrorism, critical infrastructure protection, intelligence, risk management and cyber-security issues. Matt co-founded the cyber security consultancy FusionX from 2010-2017. Matt was President & CEO of the Terrorism Research Center/Total Intel from 1996-2009. For a full bio, please see www.devost.net

