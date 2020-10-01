Your Ransomware Payments Could Violate OFAC Sanctions

The U.S. Department of Treasure released an advisory today highlighting that ransomware payments could violate their Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanction controls. This advisory drastically changes the dynamic for how companies are managing ransomware response including the payment of ransoms directly or through third party negotiators.

This is an advisory that every CISO, corporate executive, and board of directors member needs to read and understand to prevent criminal liability.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.