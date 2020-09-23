ArchiveOODA Original

Changes In How The US Navy Incentivizes Innovation and Acquires New Solutions

23 Sep 2020 Chris Ward

Several years ago, the Navy selected Hondo (James) Geurts as their new Acquisition Chief.  His previous experience buying for Special Operations Command taught him some unique ways to incentivize innovation and improve speed-to-capability.  While some programs (ships, submarines, etc.) benefit from the full scrutiny of the Federal Acquisition Regulation, most IT systems do not.  The Navy is tired of delivering great technologies that are several years out of date by the time the Sailors see them.  In the past three years, the Navy has greatly improved the way they look at these cutting-edge technologies.  This includes new contract types (Other Transactional Authorities (OTA’s) are now commonplace for IT solutions).  The Navy can communicate their pain points quickly and directly with Industry via white papers, and commercial demonstrations or pilots are able to move rapidly from concept to contract without further competition.

Chris Ward

Chris Ward

Chris Ward (Commander, U.S. Navy (Retired)) has over 30 years of experience helping the Department of Defense (DoD) solve difficult technology requirements. She has a proven track record of building, maintaining, securing and certifying technology solutions for use within DoD. She works with Industry to identify key opportunities and provides strategic guidance and support. She is a strategic analyst and cybersecurity professional who has deep expertise in improving enterprise cybersecurity.

