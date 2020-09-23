Changes In How The US Navy Incentivizes Innovation and Acquires New Solutions

Several years ago, the Navy selected Hondo (James) Geurts as their new Acquisition Chief. His previous experience buying for Special Operations Command taught him some unique ways to incentivize innovation and improve speed-to-capability. While some programs (ships, submarines, etc.) benefit from the full scrutiny of the Federal Acquisition Regulation, most IT systems do not. The Navy is tired of delivering great technologies that are several years out of date by the time the Sailors see them. In the past three years, the Navy has greatly improved the way they look at these cutting-edge technologies. This includes new contract types (Other Transactional Authorities (OTA’s) are now commonplace for IT solutions). The Navy can communicate their pain points quickly and directly with Industry via white papers, and commercial demonstrations or pilots are able to move rapidly from concept to contract without further competition.

