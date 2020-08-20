The Smart Way For Contractors To Meet New DoD CMMC and DFARS Requirements

Any company that seeks to do business with the Department of Defense, including subcontractors, must comply with new regulations designed to reduce the risks to the nation of cyber threats. Changes to government rules over the last 5 years have included a steadily increasing number of technical requirements for security programs, new requirements to report to government if there is a breach of systems, and requirements to be able to conduct forensics if there is a need for an investigation.

The good news for contractors is that meeting DFARS and CMMC requirements does not have to be expensive. In fact, when implemented smartly, the costs are minor and the benefits to business huge. With input from experienced professionals requirements can be met quickly and efficiently.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.