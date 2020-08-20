ArchiveOODA Original

The Smart Way For Contractors To Meet New DoD CMMC and DFARS Requirements

20 Aug 2020 Bob Gourley

Any company that seeks to do business with the Department of Defense, including subcontractors, must comply with new regulations designed to reduce the risks to the nation of cyber threats. Changes to government rules over the last 5 years have included a steadily increasing number of technical requirements for security programs, new requirements to report to government if there is a breach of systems, and requirements to be able to conduct forensics if there is a need for an investigation.

The good news for contractors is that meeting DFARS and CMMC requirements does not have to be expensive. In fact, when implemented smartly, the costs are minor and the benefits to business huge. With input from experienced professionals requirements can be met quickly and efficiently.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member?  Sign in to your account.

Tags:
Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OODA LLC, the technology research and advisory firm with a focus on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity which publishes OODALoop.com and CTOvision.com. Bob is the author of the book The Cyber Threat. Bob has been an advisor to dozens of successful high tech startups and has conducted enterprise cybersecurity assessments for businesses in multiple sectors of the economy. He was a career Naval Intelligence Officer and is the former CTO of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

You Might Also Like

OODAcast – Bobbie Stempfley of Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute

June 12, 2020

What is our China Cyber Indictment Endgame?

June 2, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2